Beacon Athletics and Aer-Flo Sports Announce New VP of Sales and Marketing

MIDDLETON, Wis., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Athletics announced Gregg Nelson has joined the company as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for both Beacon Athletics and Aer-Flo Sports. He will have full responsibility for the sales, marketing, product development, and project services functions for both companies.

Nelson joins these organizations with an extensive background in the sports business and deep experience leading sales and marketing teams that have sold to universities, pro teams, architects, and both contractors and general contractors. He spent more than two decades in a variety of roles at Wenger Corporation, including as the Director of Athletic Business. He also served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Yeadon Domes and Vice President of Business Development at Claros Technologies. In addition, he has been involved with project management and installation services, and has expertise in the product development process.

Beacon Athletics | Aer-Flo Sports CEO and Owner John Maher stated, "We are thrilled to have Gregg join these organizations, as we are at a juncture where we are focusing on critical strategic initiatives and investments that are important for the company's long-term success. Having Gregg on the leadership team is an essential element for our company's future growth and industry leadership."

Nelson shared, "I've been fortunate to develop a broad background over the decades, and am thrilled to join Beacon and Aer-Flo as these companies are dedicated to products, new technologies, and outstanding customer service. As well, the culture is exceptional and we are driven by the mission of providing excellent athletic facilities and Creating Fields for Champions!"

About Beacon Athletics

Founded in 1948, Beacon Athletics has been helping America maintain and improve its playing fields. The company works with almost every major and minor league team in the country, as well as hundreds of schools, clubs, parks & recreation, and recreation programs through to the t-ball level. www.beaconathletics.com

About Aer-Flo Sports

Founded in 2004 and based in Anniston, Alabama, Aer-Flo Sports is recognized for its innovative products and is America's leading manufacturer of high-quality sports field covers, windscreens, and padding. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Beacon Athletics, Aer-Flo Sports is the preferred supplier to Major League Baseball, the NFL, Major League Soccer, the US Professional Tennis Association, and countless colleges, universities, and community facilities. www.aerflosports.com

CONTACT

John Maher

608.824.1554

[email protected]

