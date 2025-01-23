Beacon Awards Return for 2025

News provided by

Ellis Island Honors Society

Jan 23, 2025, 08:43 ET

Hosted by Seven-time Emmy Award Winner Monica Morales, the Beacon Awards Recognize Young Leaders for Their Contributions to the United States and the World

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 23, 2025, the 4th Annual Beacon Awards will be presented in New York City to young men and women who have shown exceptional abilities, vision, and achievement in their professional careers and personal passions. The most important criterion is that they are living and working in America with the goal of making the world a more equitable, compassionate and humane place. Honorees do not have to be American citizens, but they must be passionate about making a positive change in the world and show a humanitarian commitment to affect change.

EIHS Chairman Nasser Kazeminy
EIHS Chairman Nasser Kazeminy

The Beacon Award honorees all work and live in the United States. The Beacon Award is sponsored by the Ellis Island Honors Society, which also sponsors the prestigious Ellis Island Medals of Honor each year on Ellis Island. The host for the evening is Monica Morales, seven-time Emmy Award-winning PIX11 News investigative reporter and the host of "Monica Makes it Happen," as well as a 2022 Ellis Island Medal of Honor recipient.

The awards dinner will be held on January 23, 2025 in New York City at The Wall Street Hotel in the New York City Financial District.

Some Recipients include: 

 

 

Dr. Senay Ataselim-Yilmaz

 Executive Director

 Turkish Philanthropy Funds

 

Eden Cai

Co-Founder and CEO

GardenStar Group

 

 

Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz

NYS Assembly, District 39

 

 

Stephanie Ontiveros

CEO

So Cal Premium Healthcare

 

 

Mayte Vizcaino

Director of Philanthropy & Engagement

Live Like Bella® Childhood Cancer Foundation

 

Charmaine Lee

Founder & Artist

Kou Records

 

 

Quote from EIHS Chairman Nasser J. Kazeminy: May this celebration ignite an even greater drive in our honorees to reach new heights of success and service to humanity. The Beacon Awards shine a light on the brilliance, innovation, compassion, dedication, and creativity of one of the most diverse and dynamic generations in U.S. history. Our honorees are trailblazers across fields as varied as logistics, the military, journalism, biotechnology, and finance. Yet, they share a powerful common mission: to make their country—and the world—a better place.

ELLIS ISLAND HONORS SOCIETY TO PRESENT

4th ANNUAL BEACON AWARDS - HOSTED BY MONICA MORALES

THURSDAY, JANUARY 23, 2025

WHAT:

 

WHEN

 

WHERE:    

    

 

 

 

 

 

The 4th Annual Beacon Awards

 

 Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 6:30pm

 

The Wall Street Hotel

88 Wall Street

Between Water & Pearl

New York City

 

HOST:

 

 

 CONTACT:

 

  

 

 

 

 

 Monica Morales - seven-time Emmy Award-winning PIX11 News investigative reporter

 

 

Otto Coca

[email protected]

 212-755-1492

 

Media Relations

Otto Coca   

212.755.1492

[email protected] 

www.EIHonors.org

@EIHonors

#beaconnyc

SOURCE Ellis Island Honors Society

