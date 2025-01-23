Beacon Awards Return for 2025

News provided byEllis Island Honors Society
Hosted by Seven-time Emmy Award Winner Monica Morales, the Beacon Awards Recognize Young Leaders for Their Contributions to the United States and the World
NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 23, 2025, the 4th Annual Beacon Awards will be presented in New York City to young men and women who have shown exceptional abilities, vision, and achievement in their professional careers and personal passions. The most important criterion is that they are living and working in America with the goal of making the world a more equitable, compassionate and humane place. Honorees do not have to be American citizens, but they must be passionate about making a positive change in the world and show a humanitarian commitment to affect change.
The Beacon Award honorees all work and live in the United States. The Beacon Award is sponsored by the Ellis Island Honors Society, which also sponsors the prestigious Ellis Island Medals of Honor each year on Ellis Island. The host for the evening is Monica Morales, seven-time Emmy Award-winning PIX11 News investigative reporter and the host of "Monica Makes it Happen," as well as a 2022 Ellis Island Medal of Honor recipient.
The awards dinner will be held on January 23, 2025 in New York City at The Wall Street Hotel in the New York City Financial District.
Some Recipients include:
Dr. Senay Ataselim-Yilmaz
Executive Director
Turkish Philanthropy Funds
Eden Cai
Co-Founder and CEO
GardenStar Group
Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz
NYS Assembly, District 39
Stephanie Ontiveros
CEO
So Cal Premium Healthcare
Mayte Vizcaino
Director of Philanthropy & Engagement
Live Like Bella® Childhood Cancer Foundation
Charmaine Lee
Founder & Artist
Kou Records
Quote from EIHS Chairman Nasser J. Kazeminy: May this celebration ignite an even greater drive in our honorees to reach new heights of success and service to humanity. The Beacon Awards shine a light on the brilliance, innovation, compassion, dedication, and creativity of one of the most diverse and dynamic generations in U.S. history. Our honorees are trailblazers across fields as varied as logistics, the military, journalism, biotechnology, and finance. Yet, they share a powerful common mission: to make their country—and the world—a better place.
ELLIS ISLAND HONORS SOCIETY TO PRESENT
4th ANNUAL BEACON AWARDS - HOSTED BY MONICA MORALES
THURSDAY, JANUARY 23, 2025
WHAT:
WHEN:
WHERE:
The 4th Annual Beacon Awards
Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 6:30pm
The Wall Street Hotel
88 Wall Street
Between Water & Pearl
New York City
HOST:
CONTACT:
Monica Morales - seven-time Emmy Award-winning PIX11 News investigative reporter
Otto Coca
212-755-1492
Media Relations
Otto Coca
212.755.1492
@EIHonors
#beaconnyc
