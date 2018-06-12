Beacon Capital Management Launches Vantage 3.0 American Portfolios

Vantage 3.0 American Portfolios are the fourth line of portfolios offered by Beacon Capital Management, each model equipped with its own proprietary risk management strategy. Beacon's Vantage 2.0 and Vantage 3.0 subscribe to equal sector allocation; however, under this approach, while losses can be limited in down years, gains may be limited in years when just a handful of sectors drive the performance of the S&P 500, such as with technology, financials and healthcare in 2017. The Vantage 3.0 American Portfolios maintain the same loss prevention protection as the original Vantage 3.0 portfolios but offer investors new domestic and international allocations through American Funds products.

"Beacon consistently seeks new ways for investors to participate in market growth while maintaining a layer of protection through our mechanical risk management strategies," said Chris Cook, founder and president of Beacon Capital Management. "We identified the need for a more aggressive strategy in our portfolio line-up to offer a broader spectrum of investment solutions for our advisors to choose from, which is where our new 3.0 American Portfolios come into play."

Vantage 3.0 American Portfolios seek to benefit from the collective knowledge of the investment committees of American Funds that back and proactively manage each of the mutual fund holdings. The Vantage 3.0 American Portfolios can also provide access to institutional rates through F-Class share funds, which can lower fund expense ratios by as much as 40% from the retail A share funds when obtaining access to the lowest cost F3 share class. Additionally, through the use of interclass exchanges, advisors who currently utilize American Funds may also have the ability to transition existing shares over to this new platform without triggering a taxable event.

"These new portfolios introduce Beacon's signature Vantage 3.0 risk management strategy to advisors who have come to know and trust American Funds, giving them a new level of ongoing risk management service to introduce as a value-added benefit to their clients," added Cook. "Between growing concern over market volatility as well as increasing legislation surrounding advisor compensation such as 12b-1 fees, Vantage 3.0 American Portfolios can provide a critical solution for many advisors' and investors' greatest concerns today."

Beacon Capital Management has been recognized as one of the most innovative investment advisory firms in the industry by Wealth & Finance International and honored by Financial Times as a Top Registered Investment Advisor of 2016. Additionally, the company was named as one of the Top 100 RIA Firms of 2016 by RIA Channel and to Inc. Magazine's 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2017.*

About Beacon Capital Management

Beacon Capital Management is a next-generation registered investment advisory firm dedicated to fundamentally improving the science of investing for fee-based financial advisors and institutions and the clients they serve. Beacon Capital Management was founded in July 2000 with the goal of providing long-term investors innovative portfolio management solutions that work to capture gains while seeking to limit losses from today's market volatility. In addition to investment management services, the firm seeks to empower advisors with turnkey marketing, operational and account management support. As of Q1 of 2018, Beacon's assets under management have grown to more than $2.5 billion. For more information about Beacon Capital Management, please visit www.BeaconInvesting.com or call 866.439.9093.

