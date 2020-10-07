Beacon Capital Management Named One of CNBC's Top-Rated Financial Advisory Firms of 2020

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Capital Management (www.BeaconInvesting.com), a registered investment advisory firm that seeks to offer long-term investors innovative portfolio management solutions, has been named to the second annual CNBC FA 100 list that ranks the top-rated financial advisory firms of 2020. The RIA is ranked no. 24 on the list. The ranking celebrates advisory firms that top the list when it comes to offering comprehensive planning and financial service that help clients navigate through their complex financial lives.

"It is a tremendous honor to be included on the CNBC 100 FA list amongst so many esteemed financial firms, especially during a year where there has been so much economic uncertainty," said Chris Cook, founder and CEO of Beacon Capital Management. "At Beacon, we pride ourselves on providing innovative portfolio management solutions that work to capture gains while striving to limit losses from today's market volatility. This recognition reaffirms that our investment philosophy is helping to provide today's investors with the peace of mind they need to navigate investing in our 'new normal.'"

To view the list in its entirety, click here.

CNBC FA 100 Methodology

CNBC analyzes data based on information gathered from advisory firms as well as information provided by AccuPoint Solutions, an industry data provider offering extensive information on insurance agents, financial advisors and firms distributing financial products and services. In 2020, CNBC evaluated thousands of advisory firms to develop this year's CNBC FA 100 list and considered in the rankings were disclosures, number of years in business, average account size, total accounts under management, number of investment advisors, the ratio of investment advisors to total number of employees, discretionary assets under management and total AUM. Each section was weighted according to specific criteria created by CNBC and AccuPoint.

About Beacon Capital Management

Beacon Capital Management is a next-generation registered investment advisory firm dedicated to fundamentally improving the science of investing for fee-based financial advisors and institutions and the clients they serve. Beacon Capital Management was founded in July 2000 with the goal of providing long-term investors innovative portfolio management solutions that work to capture gains while seeking to limit losses from today's market volatility. In addition to investment management services, the firm seeks to empower advisors with turnkey marketing, operational and account management support. As of June 30, 2020, Beacon's assets under management have grown to more than $2.8 billion. For more information about Beacon Capital Management, please visit www.BeaconInvesting.com or call 866.439.9093.

Additional information about Beacon Capital Management is also available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov under CRD number 120641. Beacon Capital Management only transacts business in states where it is properly registered, notice filed or excluded or exempted from registration or notice filing requirements.

