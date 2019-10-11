Beacon Capital Management Named One Of The "Best Entrepreneurial Companies In America" By Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur 360™ List

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Capital Management was recognized today as one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur magazine's Entrepreneur360™ ranking, a premier study delivering the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America. Based on this study forged by Entrepreneur, Beacon Capital Management is recognized as a well-rounded company that has mastered a balance of impact, innovation, growth leadership and value.

"Thank you to Entreprenuer Magazine for recognizing us as a part of such an elite list," said Chris Cook, founder and CEO of Beacon Capital Management. "Impact and innovation are critical driving factors for our team, and it is an honor to be recognized for these measures. As market volatility continues, we are proud to provide long-term investors with what we believe is a better option for their hard-earned life savings designed to deliver more consistent returns. We are blessed with a dedicated staff and network of financial advisors whom without their hard-work and daily efforts this recognition would not be possible."

Honorees were identified based on the results from a comprehensive study of independently-owned companies, using a proprietary algorithm and other advanced analytics. The algorithm was built on a balanced scorecard designed to measure five metrics reflecting major pillars of entrepreneurship—innovation, growth, leadership, impact and business valuation.

"Every entrepreneur knows that a healthy business isn't just about growth. It's about being well-rounded—growing your culture and your systems as strongly as you grow your revenue," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur Magazine. "That's why we're excited to celebrate these companies with our fifth annual Entrepreneur360™ ranking. The companies that make the list have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, strengthened their brand, and grown impressively as a result."

About Beacon Capital Management

Beacon Capital Management is a next-generation registered investment advisory firm dedicated to fundamentally improving the science of investing for fee-based financial advisors and institutions and the clients they serve. Beacon Capital Management was founded in July 2000 with the goal of providing long-term investors innovative portfolio management solutions that work to capture gains while seeking to limit losses from today's market volatility. In addition to investment management services, the firm seeks to empower advisors with turnkey marketing, operational and account management support. As of Q1 of 2019, Beacon's assets under management and advisement have grown to more than $2.8 billion. For more information about Beacon Capital Management, please visit www.BeaconInvesting.com or call 866.439.9093

ABOUT ENTREPRENEUR MEDIA INC.

For 42 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community by providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, GreenEntrepreneur.com and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide.

Methodology

The ranking of each company was based on the analysis of 50-plus data points organized into five pillars.

Revenue and Customers: Analyzing revenue trends and the company's mix of customers. Management Efficiency: Measurement of the management team's overall efficiency of operations incorporating various data points provided by companies. Innovation: An evaluation of a company's ability to innovate and create new assets in their industry Financial Evaluation: An analysis of a company's financial records over the last three years. Business Valuation: A valuation of a company's worth using various valuation methodologies.

Additional information about Beacon Capital Management is also available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov under CRD number 120641. Beacon Capital Management only transacts business in states where it is properly registered, notice filed or excluded or exempted from registration or notice filing requirements. Beacon Capital Management, Inc. is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. ("BCM") has been nominated for [and has won] several awards. BCM did not make any solicitation payments to any of the award sponsors in order to be nominated or to qualify for nomination of the award; however, a nominal application fee may be paid in some cases. It should be noted that the unaffiliated third-party rankings and awards are no guarantee of future success. These awards are not an endorsement of the adviser by any client or entity. Further details about the rankings and awards can be found at each sponsor's website.

