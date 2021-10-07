Beacon Capital Management Named to the CNBC FA 100 List for the Second Year in a Row

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Capital Management (www.BeaconInvesting.com), a registered investment advisory firm that seeks to offer long-term investors innovative portfolio management solutions, has been named to the third annual CNBC FA 100 list. The RIA is ranked no. 11 on the list, up 13 spots from last year's 24th place ranking. The ranking celebrates advisory firms that top the list when it comes to offering comprehensive planning and financial service that help clients navigate through their complex financial lives.

"I consider it a great honor to be included on the CNBC FA 100 list for the second year in a row," said Chris Cook, president and Chief Investment Officer of Beacon Capital Management. "We have always taken a fundamental approach to portfolio management and strived to put the needs of today's investors first and foremost. Our continued growth and accolades such as this one are a testament to our investment philosophy and the peace of mind it helps provide to our investors."

To view the list in its entirety, click here. For more information about Beacon Capital Management, visit www.BeaconInvesting.com.

CNBC FA 100 Methodology

The list was selected using a proprietary methodology developed by CNBC in partnership with data provider AccuPoint Solutions. In 2021, CNBC evaluated thousands of firms to develop this year's CNBC FA 100 List and considered in the rankings were categories such as assets under management, number of investment advisors registered with the firm, compliance records and total accounts under management, among others. CNBC and AccuPoint Solutions determined the weighting for each category, further refining and ranking the firms, ultimately creating the list of CNBC FA 100. The complete methodology can be found at CNBC.com/FA100.



About Beacon Capital Management

Beacon Capital Management is a next-generation registered investment advisory (RIA) firm and turnkey asset management program (TAMP) dedicated to fundamentally improving the science of investing for fee-based financial advisors and institutions and the clients they serve. Beacon Capital Management was founded in July 2000 with the goal of providing long-term investors innovative portfolio management solutions that work to capture gains while seeking to limit losses from market volatility. In addition to investment management services, the firm seeks to empower advisors with turnkey marketing, operational and account management support. Estimated as of August 31, 2021, Beacon's assets under management have grown to more than $4.2 billion. For more information about Beacon Capital Management, please visit BeaconInvesting.com or call 866.439.9093.

Additional information about Beacon Capital Management ("BCM") is also available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov under CRD number 120641. BCM only transacts business in states where it is properly registered, notice filed or excluded or exempted from registration or notice filing requirements. Beacon Capital Management, Inc. is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. BCM did not make any solicitation payments to any of the award sponsors in order to be nominated or to qualify for nomination of the award. Unaffiliated third-party rankings and awards are no guarantee of future success. These awards are not an endorsement of the adviser by any client or entity. Further details about the rankings and awards can be found at each sponsor's website.

