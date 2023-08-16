Beacon Capital Management Recognized by Financial Advisor Magazine in 2023 RIA Ranking

As the Demand for Innovative Investment Solutions Rises, The Dayton-based RIA has Experienced Remarkable Growth

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Capital Management, Inc. (www.BeaconInvesting.com), a registered investment adviser (RIA) that seeks to offer long-term investors innovative portfolio solutions, is proud to announce it has been recognized in Financial Advisor Magazine's 2023 RIA Survey & Ranking. This ranking celebrates top-level RIA firms when it comes to offering comprehensive planning and financial service that help their clients navigate their complex financial lives. Between January of 2022 (the approximate start of the most recent market downturn) and June 30, 2023, Beacon Capital Management has experienced a net increase of $244 million in new investor assets under its management1.

"From ongoing market volatility to rising interest rates and soaring inflation, today's economic environment has investors uneasy," said Chris Cook, president and chief investment officer of Beacon Capital Management. "At Beacon, we remain committed to our philosophy that investment strategies of the past no longer apply to the 'new normal' of today, and we pride ourselves on our portfolio solutions that work to capture gains while striving to limit losses. This recognition reaffirms that we're creating innovative solutions that meet the needs of today's investor, and I commend our advisors and staff for another remarkable year of dedication to serving these investors' needs."

About Financial Advisor Magazine – RIA Survey & Ranking

FA's RIA Survey & Ranking is released annually by Financial Advisor (FA) magazine and ranks eligible registered investment advisers (RIAs) participating in FA's survey based on their assets under management (AUM) as reported on the most recent year-end Form ADV Part 1A. The 2023 ranking was originally published on July 14, 2023, and is based on AUM figures reported as 12/31/2022. This ranking does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients, is not representative of any one client's experience, and is not indicative of future results. No compensation was provided for nomination or inclusion in the ranking. For more information, visit www.fa-mag.com.

About Beacon Capital Management

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. (Beacon), a registered investment adviser (RIA) firm located in Dayton, Ohio offering separate account management strategies and turnkey asset management program (TAMP) solutions to advisors and their retail clients, is dedicated to fundamentally improving the science of investing. Beacon was founded in July 2000 with the goal of providing long-term investors with innovative portfolio solutions that work to capture gains while seeking to limit losses from market volatility. In addition to investment advisory services, the firm seeks to empower advisors with turnkey marketing, operational and account management support. For more information about Beacon Capital Management, please visit BeaconInvesting.com or email [email protected].

1 Calculated by measuring the value of investor (both new and existing) assets at the time of contribution between January 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023, minus the value of any investor assets withdrawn during that same time period.

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information about Beacon Capital Management is also available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov under CRD number 120641. Beacon Capital Management only transacts business in states where it is properly registered, or excluded or exempted from registration requirements.

Sammons Financial® is the marketing name for Sammons® Financial Group, Inc.'s member companies, including Beacon Capital Management (SM)

AD2023-27333

MEDIA CONTACT

AdvisorPR

702-685-7450

[email protected]

SOURCE Beacon Capital Management