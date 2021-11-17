Beacon Capital Partners and Eden Health Partner to Offer Virtual Collaborative Care to Tenants Across the Nation

Beacon is ushering a reimagined tenant experience by offering memberships across the seven properties to ensure that employers can offer their employees no-cost access to the patient-focused platform and the care they need to be healthy and safe. Through the Eden Health app, patients can easily connect with a personal, multi-disciplinary care team that provides reliable and high-quality virtual care around the clock. Eden Health integrates with all major insurance carriers and does not charge a co-pay for any virtual appointments.

Together, Beacon and Eden Health are taking the next step to strengthen the continuity of longitudinal patient care with this concierge healthcare offering. The amenity offered to tenants is designed to improve employee health through convenient consultations with clinicians, reduce absenteeism, and lower insurance claims costs and care costs overall.

"Our commitment to the health and wellness of our building communities is a core value of Beacon Capital Partners," said Beacon Capital Partners President Fred Seigel. "We're excited to partner with Eden Health to provide our tenants with convenient access to trusted, collaborative healthcare. Beacon is dedicated to innovation that improves the lives of our building community members."

"The state of our community is only as good as the state of our health, and our partnership with innovative commercial real estate landlords like Beacon Capital Partners empowers Eden to increase access and efficiency in healthcare," said Matt McCambridge, CEO and co-founder of Eden Health. "The availability of digital tools has resulted in new ways of thinking and revolutionized healthcare. We're excited to launch our company's first partnership with Beacon and look forward to continued collaboration."

About Beacon Capital Partners

Beacon Capital Partners is a private real estate investment firm with a 75-year legacy of successful real estate development, ownership, and management. Beacon invests in high-quality office and life science properties in core markets with highly educated workforces. Beacon has refined a proprietary investment sourcing model and developed a robust operating platform to transform properties into distinctive workplaces that attract today's tenants. This hands-on approach transforms properties through innovative design, state-of-the-art connectivity, modern amenities, risk management, and award-winning sustainability initiatives. From Fortune 100 firms to the leading innovative and growth companies, Beacon's tenants are proud to call its distinctive workplaces home. Beacon is headquartered in Boston with offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.

About Eden Health

Eden Health is a nationally recognized medical practice that makes it easier for HR teams to get their employees great medical care. Eden Health's Care Team offers employees digital care around the clock, same-day in-person primary care, behavioral health services and benefits navigation, designed to empower bodies and minds so employees can focus on their lives with newfound energy. Eden Health also has industry-leading engagement: out of every 100 eligible employees, 66 of them have completed an Eden Health clinical encounter in the first 12 months, with an average member rating of 4.95 out of 5. To learn more, visit edenhealth.com .

