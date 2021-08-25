Beacon Communications Expands Nationwide - Opening New Office Location in New Mexico

PARKER, Colo., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Communications, a leader in critical communication solutions for hospitals, schools, private and government enterprise, opened their newest office location in Albuquerque, New Mexico earlier this year.

Beacon services eleven states dispatching from nine different office locations throughout the central United States, their newest location located at 3700 Osuna Rd., NE., #512 Albuquerque, NM 87109.

Beacon is always looking to grow its team, particularly searching for individuals with expertise in low voltage systems serving the healthcare, commercial, government and education markets.

"With existing offices in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Minnesota, maintaining local support throughout our entire territory is vital. We are thrilled to expand our reach with our newest home base in Albuquerque," said Brad Walsh, CEO of Beacon Communications.

For over 20 years, Beacon has actively shaped the ever-growing industry of critical communications. They provide innovative and intuitive technology solutions for a wide range of industries and purposes, from audio/visual and security systems, to fully comprehensive IT and operational solutions.

For more information about Beacon Communications, please visit www.beaconcom.com.

About Beacon Communications

At Beacon, we do more than help our clients succeed. We help our clients teach the next generation. We help our clients protect their communities. We help our clients save lives, and throughout all of this, we help our clients make the world a better place.

Our employees strive to help these crucial operations work more efficiently, cost-effectively, and safely, providing support and service nationwide to a variety of buildings and institutions. We don't just install solutions, we go the extra mile to make sure that your customized systems are working to assist the vital work you do every day. Visit www.beaconcom.com for more information.

