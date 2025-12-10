Beacon Communications Expands Service Portfolio to Include Structured Cabling Solutions

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Communications, a leading provider of critical communications and life safety systems, today announced the launch of a new service line dedicated to structured cabling solutions. This strategic expansion strengthens Beacon's ability to deliver comprehensive, future-ready technology infrastructure to clients across healthcare, education, government, commercial, utility and energy sectors.

Beacon Communications Pictured above (left to right): Mike Clark, Greg Palmer, Dan Amoroso, David Trujillo, and Mark Hystead attended the BICSI Conference at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas in August 2025

Structured cabling serves as the backbone of modern communication and security systems, providing reliable, scalable connectivity for voice, data, video, and building technology. By adding this service to the company's portfolio, Beacon Communications will be providing customers with a single-source partner for integrated solutions supporting everything from nurse call and security systems to audio-visual and enterprise networking solutions.

"Expanding into structured cabling allows us to deliver even greater value to our customers by ensuring the critical infrastructure supporting their communications and safety systems is designed, installed, and maintained to the highest degree of operability and standards," said Dan Amoroso, RCDD, Beacon Communications General Manager, Rocky Mountain Region. "This addition aligns with our mission to prove end-to-end solutions that improve safety, communication, and efficiency in the environments we serve."

Beacon's structured cabling services will include design, installation, certification, and ongoing support for copper and fiber-optic infrastructure. The offering is built to meet the growing demand for high performance networks capable of supporting advanced technologies, IoT devices, and emerging digital applications. Beacon Communications has an impressive number of BICSI RCDD's, RTPM's and certified BICSI Technicians on staff company wide.

With this new service line, Beacon Communications continues to reinforce its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable technology integration and infrastructure backed by decades of expertise and a commitment to responsive service.

After securing partnerships with some of the biggest manufacturing names in the fiber optic and copper cabling industry, including Belden, CommScope, Berk-Tek Leviton, and Panduit, Beacon has already begun to provide customers with structured cabling services since officially launching the new product line in October of 2025.

Whether it's new construction, remodels, retrofits, hyperscale data centers, or outside plant, Beacon's technical installation team, along with their manufacturing partners will ensure that their mission-critical customers can count on dependable quality when it comes to implementing low voltage systems and connections in vulnerable environments.

About Beacon Communications

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, Beacon Communications is a national leader in mission critical communications and security solutions, serving clients across the United States. We specialize in delivering custom technology solutions from design and engineering to installation and managed services for the industry's most advanced electronic communication, nurse call, access control, intercom systems, infant protection, RTLS, AV, and security systems.

We focus on helping healthcare, government, education, commercial, energy, and infrastructure organizations operate more safely and efficiently. We also provide staff training and 24/7 customer support due to the critical nature of the facilities and staff we serve – and the constantly evolving world of technological solutions and integrations.

For more information about Beacon Communications, visit www.beaconcom.com

Beacon Communications Media Contact:

Dez King, Marketing Manager

719-355-9261

[email protected]

