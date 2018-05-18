Beacon Communications LLC Announces Territory Expansion

The addition of these territories is a result of an expansion of their strategic partnership with Rauland, a critical communications and life-safety solutions provider. This expansion will introduce Beacon Communications into North Dakota, Minnesota and portions of Wisconsin. The company's new office locations include Rochester and Minneapolis–Saint Paul, Minnesota and Fargo, North Dakota. Together, the two companies will work to design, implement and support crucial communication solutions in the Healthcare industry.

"Over the past 20 years, we've been able to meet and exceed the expectations of our tremendous client base thanks to our exceptional staff, premium customer service and by leveraging our enhanced capabilities through our business partners", says Brad Walsh, President of Beacon Communications. "Now we have the opportunity to bring that level of quality and expertise to a new territory of customers, which is really exciting."

Maureen Pajerski, VP & CMO of Rauland added, "Beacon has always been a valued business partner and we are excited about the synergies and opportunities created as a result of expanding their territory. As we continue our 20 plus year relationship with Beacon, the most significant beneficiary of this change will be our customers, with expanded solutions and services that will help them strengthen their focus on improving patient care and the caregivers ability to deliver that care."

About Beacon Communications

Beacon Communications, LLC is the industry's leading full-service crucial communications, AV and security solutions provider. We specialize in delivering solutions with the design, sale, installation, training and service of the industry's best electronic communication, AV and security systems. We focus on helping companies in Healthcare, Government Municipalities, Education, and Commercial Real Estate operate more efficiently, cost-effectively, and safely. We provide support and service to a variety of buildings and institutions that require crucial communications on a daily basis. For more information, visit www.beaconcom.com

About Rauland

Rauland, a division of AMETEK, Inc., is a respected leader in the design and delivery of critical communications, workflow and life-safety solutions for hospitals and education worldwide. Serving more than one million acute care beds in 40 countries, Rauland Responder® communication and workflow solution helps staff deliver the best possible patient care, with fast, direct patient-to-staff communication, flexible integration, intelligent call routing and real-time reporting. Responder helps gather data real-time for easier decision-making, optimized workflow and enhanced patient care and satisfaction. For more information, visit www.rauland.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beacon-communications-llc-announces-territory-expansion-300650945.html

SOURCE Beacon Communciations LLC

Related Links

http://www.beaconcom.com

