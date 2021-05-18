Beacon Dental Health Completes Multiple Strategic Affiliations in Boston

BOSTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Dental Health (www.beacondentalhealth.com) announced its affiliations with multiple dental practices in Downtown Boston. The strategic partnerships with Oliver Dental Associates and Downtown Boston Dental, two of Boston's preeminent practices, mark Beacon Dental Health's continued expansion into key Northeast markets. The existing clinical and administrative teams will remain at both practices.

Dr. John Canesi, Downtown Boston Dental's founder, shared, "the affiliation with Beacon Dental Health has been a very positive experience. It has allowed us to leverage their expertise and administrative support to streamline our operation while maintaining our team, our high standards, and clinical autonomy. It is the best of both worlds."

"We see a great deal of upside from our affiliation with Beacon. I am excited to have a world-class partner in Beacon as we continue to provide the highest quality dental services to our community," said Dr. Richard Oliver, founder of Oliver Dental Associates.

Beacon Dental Health provides a robust suite of business support services, including marketing, finance, accounting, analytics, human resources, IT, and revenue cycle management, allowing dentists to invest more of their time and expertise caring for patients.

"It is a privilege to be partnering with two of Boston's leading dental practices and doctors. These practices have been providing essential care to this community for several decades, including throughout the pandemic," said Rishi Shukla, CEO and Co-Founder of Beacon Dental Health.

Dr. Frank Schiano, Chief Clinical Officer and Co-Founder of Beacon Dental Health, added, "we are very excited to welcome Dr. Canesi and Dr. Oliver to the Beacon family. They have built exceptional practices and we are proud to be working together."

About Beacon Dental Health

Beacon Dental Health, based in Boston, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of comprehensive business support services to high-potential dental practices in New England. The business was founded and is led by an experienced team of local clinical and business leaders who are passionate about bringing together the best of business and the best of dentistry to deliver exceptional outcomes. For more information, please visit www.beacondentalhealth.com or contact Grace Grimard ([email protected]).

SOURCE Beacon Dental Health

Related Links

https://www.beacondentalhealth.com

