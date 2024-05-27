Beacon Education Announces Partnership with Hawai'i Pacific University

Innovative Online MBA will be first program to launch

BEIJING, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Education, the world's largest provider of online graduate degrees to China, is proud to announce its newest partner, Hawai'i Pacific University, with the launch of an innovative online MBA designed and optimized for Chinese working professionals.

The Chinese-language online MBA will extend HPU's experience delivering professional graduate degrees with cutting edge content and instruction from world-class faculty across China's massive working professional population. Delivered via Beacon's comprehensive services and technology suite, the program will deploy with fully-localized recruitment, instruction, translation, and retention services to ensure an best-in-class academic experience for Beacon's corporate partners and professional learner networks in China.

"HPU is a leader in professional graduate programs and is expanding rapidly to meet the unique needs of these learners anywhere in the world. We are excited to partner with Beacon Education to extend that mission to those in need of degree-based upskilling across China," said Jennifer Walsh, Provost.

"HPU is an ideal partner for us here at Beacon, CEO Michael Wang said. "The institution is leaning into innovative delivery models to meet learners where they are, and their experience with working professional programs was immediately obvious across our partners and channels around China. We are excited to build this program and grow a large portfolio for HPU in China as demand here far outstrips the available supply of degrees."

ABOUT HAWAI'I PACIFIC UNIVERSITY

Hawai'i Pacific University is a private, nonprofit university on the island of O'ahu. Established in 1965, HPU is home to nearly 5,000 students from the 50 United States, U.S. Territories, and over 50 countries. Fusing the University's unmatched cultural diversity with a learning environment of innovative, hands-on experiences amplified by the power of community collaborations, students are empowered to pursue the subjects they are most passionate about. https://www.hpu.edu/

ABOUT BEACON EDUCATION

Beacon is China's largest provider of online degrees, partnering with the world's leading universities to deliver a broad range of programs, resources, and strategies targeted at cohorts of learners around the country. Beacon's 40+ programs across 20+ university partners are transforming digital education in China. Beacon is proud to empower Chinese learners to achieve their goals. https://www.beaconedu.com/

