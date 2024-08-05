Beacon Education Announces Partnership with Indiana Tech

Innovative Online MBA and MS in Psychology first degrees to launch.

BEIJING, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Education, the world's largest provider of online degrees to China, is proud to announce its newest partner, Indiana Institute of Technology, with the launch of a set of innovative online degrees optimized for Chinese working professionals.

Chinese-language online MBA and Psychology programs will take Indiana Tech's deep experience in delivering professional degrees and extend them across China's massive working professional population. Delivered via Beacon's comprehensive services and technology suite, these programs will deploy with fully-localized recruitment, instruction, translation, and retention services to ensure an outstanding academic experience for Beacon's corporate partners and professional learner networks in China, bringing them the world-class educational opportunities that Indiana Tech excels in.

"Indiana Tech is a leader in professional graduate programs and is enthusiastically expanding to meet the unique needs of learners anywhere in the world. We are excited to partner with Beacon Education to extend our mission and experience to working professionals in need of degree-based upskilling across China," said Dr. Steve Herendeen, Indiana Tech vice president for enrollment management.

"Indiana Tech brings a breadth of experience in professional degree programs, something our extensive network of corporate partners is desperate for. They are an exciting new partner for us here at Beacon and we are thrilled to welcome them to our platform and expand their portfolio in the coming years," CEO Michael Wang said.

ABOUT INDIANA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Indiana Tech is a comprehensive university that educates students beyond its home base of Fort Wayne, Indiana, with nine regional service centers and online programs that meet the needs of students worldwide. This private, not-for-profit university specializes in career-oriented degree and certificate programs in wide variety of disciplines that include business, engineering, computer sciences, criminal justice, cybersecurity, marketing, health sciences, communication and helping professions. We prepare students for active participation, career advancement, and leadership in the global 21st century society, and motivate them toward lives of significance and worth. https://www.indianatech.edu/

ABOUT BEACON EDUCATION

Beacon is China's largest provider of online degrees, partnering with the world's leading universities to deliver a broad range of programs, resources, and strategies targeted at cohorts of learners around the country. Beacon's 40+ programs across 20+ university partners are transforming digital education in China. Beacon is proud to empower Chinese learners to achieve their goals. https://www.beaconedu.com/

