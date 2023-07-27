Beacon Education Announces Partnership with Stevens Institute of Technology

Online Masters Degrees in Computer Science and Data Science to launch. 

BEIJING, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Education, the world's largest provider of online graduate degrees to China, is proud to announce its newest partner, Stevens Institute of Technology, and the introduction of two online degrees, the Master's in Computer Science and Master's in Data Science, designed and optimized for Chinese working professionals.

Beacon's comprehensive services and technology suite will provide Stevens capabilities in all aspects of recruitment, delivery, technology, and student support in China. Stevens's industry-leading content combined with their world-class faculty will deliver an elite academic experience to working professionals in China.

"Stevens is a leader in online education with vast experience across a range of programs and delivery modalities so we are excited to bring our programs to China through Beacon," said Dr. Constantin Chassapis, Senior Vice Provost for Graduate Education. "We share their vision to expand our reach to talented working professionals through programs that are designed to meet their needs." 

Beacon Education CEO Michael Wang, noting the insatiable demand for computer science, data science, and other advanced, future-focused online degrees, added, "we are very excited to launch this new partnership with Stevens, a leader in these fields with a strong understanding of the needs of global, and Chinese, learners. Demand for these programs is growing constantly and Stevens is perfectly positioned to become a key partner for many across our networks through its renowned content and pedagogy."

ABOUT STEVENS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1870, Stevens Institute of Technology is one of the oldest technological universities in the United States. With over 8,000 students across four academic schools, Stevens offers 35 undergraduate majors and 58 master's programs across a range of forward-focused specializations, all through its embrace of a culture of entrepreneurship that tracks from its founding family to today.   https://www.stevens.edu/

ABOUT BEACON EDUCATION

Beacon is China's largest provider of online master's degrees, partnering with the world's leading universities to deliver a broad range of programs and resources. Our 40+ programs across 20+ university partners are transforming digital education in China. Beacon is proud to empower Chinese learners to achieve their goals. https://www.beaconedu.com/

Media contact:
Charles Iannuzzi
[email protected]

SOURCE Beacon Education

