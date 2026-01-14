Beacon Education Further Expands Partnership with Hawaii Pacific University

Doctor of Business Administration next program to launch

BEIJING, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Education, the largest provider of online graduate degrees to China, is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with Hawaii Pacific University through the introduction of a Chinese-language online Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) designed and optimized for working professionals in China. The DBA will be the partnership's first professional doctorate, extending degree-based upskilling pathways to hundreds of alumni now already graduating from the partnership's business, technology, and psychology master's degrees.

Beacon's services and technology suite will continue to provide fully localized capabilities for HPU including marketing, recruitment, instructional design, translation, delivery, technology, and student support so HPU can focus on its effective teaching and learning model that is rapidly scaling to teach and support talented Chinese learners.

"HPU is thrilled to again expand our partnership with Beacon Education, now with the launch of our first professional doctorate. This partnership continues to exceed expectations, bringing talented working professional learners to our community, supported by world-class tech and services, helping HPU focus on delivering our professionally relevant and innovative degree programs to new learner cohorts. We are excited to expand into other doctoral programs in the future," notes Jennifer Walsh, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Chief Strategy Officer.

"We continue to be extremely impressed by HPU's programs, their relevance to working professionals, and the enthusiasm they are receiving in the market. They have been an outstanding partner and we are excited to see their brand and portfolio grow so quickly," says Michael Wang, CEO of Beacon Education.

ABOUT HAWAI'I PACIFIC UNIVERSITY

Hawai'i Pacific University is the largest private, nonprofit university in the state of Hawaii, located on the island of O'ahu. Established in 1965, HPU is home to 7,500 students from the 50 United States, U.S. Territories, and over 50 countries. Fusing the University's unmatched cultural diversity with a learning environment of innovative, hands-on experiences amplified by the power of community collaborations, students are empowered to pursue the subjects they are most passionate about. https://www.hpu.edu/

ABOUT BEACON EDUCATION

Beacon is China's largest provider of online degrees, partnering with the world's leading universities to deliver a broad range of programs, resources, and strategies targeted at cohorts of learners around the country. Beacon's 40+ programs across 20+ university partners are transforming digital education in China. https://www.beaconedu.com/.

Media Contact: Charles Iannuzzi

