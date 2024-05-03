Beacon EmbeddedWorks Acquires Diamond Technologies Inc. as Part of Beacon Cluster, Further Strengthening Beacon's Growth Platform

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. and HUDSON, Mass., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon EmbeddedWorks, a discoverIE Group company and leading global provider of embedded electronics, today announced the acquisition of Diamond Technologies, Inc. (DTI), a premier provider of customized solutions for data collection, automation, and industrial communications.

For more than 20 years, Beacon EmbeddedWorks (Beacon), has delivered cutting-edge System-on-Modules (SOMs) and embedded products to regulated industries and critical applications, enabling customers to take their devices to market faster and with reduced risk. DTI and its complimentary technology will join the Beacon cluster of US-based embedded technology companies.

Together, Beacon and DTI will share the mission to create advanced embedded products and solutions for regulated and industrial customers, with uncompromising service and support. The combination of engineering expertise each company brings will accelerate the development of new and innovative embedded products for the market, while opening new opportunities for growth.

Beacon EmbeddedWorks will continue its legacy of developing innovative SOMs and providing unrivalled support to customers, while adding DTI's full-service design and engineering solutions for barcode reading, machine vision, RFID, and industrial communications. DTI's rich history in the embedded industry and its strategic location in the Northeast technology corridor will expand Beacon's embedded products portfolio and increase access to critical new customers and applications.

"Diamond Technologies with its history of providing industry leading embedded data-capture systems is perfectly aligned with Beacon EmbeddedWorks mission to create cutting-edge embedded electronics and our commitment to customer success. We're proud to have DTI's exceptional products alongside their steadfast support for customers as part of the Beacon cluster's offerings," said Ankur Tandon, Managing Director of Beacon cluster.

DTI will continue operating under the Diamond Technologies brand and maintain its Hudson, MA-based headquarters, providing customers with the top-tier, data-capture technology, service, and responsiveness they've come to expect. Working alongside Beacon, DTI will gain access to advanced production capabilities, ISO 13485 and 9001 certifications, and advanced embedded technologies ideally suited to regulated industries and critical applications.

"Diamond Technologies is proud to embrace our next chapter of growth with Beacon EmbeddedWorks. Our combined ability to expand our offerings to existing and new customers with both embedded computing and data-capture technologies. We look forward to embracing the synergies to be realized by combining complimentary technologies and the opportunities the union will create," said Paul Tesini, President & CEO of DTI.

Beacon EmbeddedWorks will continue its growth platform, focusing on expanding its presence in embedded electronics products for regulated and industrial markets in US and European markets.

About Beacon EmbeddedWorks

Beacon EmbeddedWorks, a discoverIE Group company, was created to build on Logic PD's 20-year history of developing cutting-edge SOMs and embedded electronics with new product lines and expanded capabilities. Beacon EmbeddedWorks' comprehensive approach brings together award-winning development, manufacturing, and support teams in a single US-based facility to deliver powerful technology and unwavering quality. Beacon EmbeddedWorks partners with its customers, exceeding expectations with SOMs that are powerful, compact, secure, and customizable.

About Diamond Technologies, Inc.

Diamond Technologies specializes in customized designs and engineering solutions for Data Collection, Automation, and Industrial Communications. Since 1997 Diamond Technologies has employed and utilized a team of specialized engineers to work directly with customers to design, install, and service customized solutions for their specific and challenging needs.

SOURCE Beacon EmbeddedWorks