Beacon EmbeddedWorks Announces New Ultra-Compact Form-Factor Beacon W5+ SoM

AMONG THE MOST POWERFUL, COMPACT FORM-FACTOR SYSTEM-ON-MODULES

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon EmbeddedWorks, a discoverIE Group company and leading global provider of embedded electronics, is excited to announce its newest product, the Beacon W5+ System-on-Module (SoM). The Beacon W5+ SoM is designed specifically for engineers building next-generation embedded electronics into their compact and portable devices. The Beacon W5+ SoM delivers exceptional performance, the latest multimedia capabilities, and power-efficiency all within an impressively compact footprint. Beacon EmbeddedWorks is the first embedded products company to offer this tiny, yet powerful SoM to developers around the globe.

"Our Beacon W5+ SoM delivers the perfect balance of power, features, and small size for applications requiring a compact embedded computing solution without compromising on performance," said Russ Stebner, Vice President of Products for Beacon EmbeddedWorks. "The Beacon W5+ SoM leverages this potential, providing engineers with a robust and easy to integrate solution for creating cutting-edge connected devices."

The world's smallest 64-bit, quad-core SoM. Post this

The Beacon W5+ SoM arms engineers with a suite of advanced features tailored for the next generation of embedded electronic devices. At its core lies a Quad-Core Arm® Cortex®-A53 processor clocked at 1.7 GHz, ensuring lightning-fast processing capabilities. Accompanying this power is the Cortex®-M55 processor, proficient at efficiently managing low-power tasks, allowing devices to operate for extended periods with ultra-low battery usage. The Arm Ethos® U55 processor is ideal for AI and machine learning applications. The Beacon W5+ SoM supports high-resolution displays up to 1080p at 60fps, ensuring vivid visual experiences for the end-user. The Beacon W5+ SoM offers Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing for seamless integration into networked environments.

The Beacon W5+ SoM is among the smallest SoMs available with this advanced set of features. At a mere 15mm x 27mm, the Beacon W5+ SoM is a powerful and feature-dense embedded solution, ideal for portable and wearable devices where space optimization is key.

"Beacon EmbeddedWorks is thrilled to offer this industry-leading SoM design to OEMs across the globe. We know the Beacon W5+ SoM will be a game-changer for developers looking for a small form-factor SoM and don't wish to compromise on performance and features," commented Shawn Oreschnick, Vice President of Marketing Beacon EmbeddedWorks.

Beacon EmbeddedWorks helps customers get their products to market faster and with reduced development risk by leveraging the fully tested and certified Beacon W5+ SoM. Beacon EmbeddedWorks customizes its SoMs to meet customers' specific requirements while offering industry-leading, comprehensive support throughout the entire product lifecycle, partnering with customers from design to manufacturing and support.

About Beacon EmbeddedWorks

Beacon EmbeddedWorks, a discoverIE Group company, was created to build on Logic PD's 20-year history of developing cutting-edge SoMs and embedded electronics with new product lines and expanded capabilities. Beacon EmbeddedWorks' comprehensive approach brings together an award-winning development and manufacturing team of engineers to deliver powerful technology and unwavering quality. Beacon EmbeddedWorks partners with its customers, exceeding expectations with SoMs that are powerful, compact, secure, and customizable.

Make sure to follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) for the latest news and announcements.

SOURCE Beacon EmbeddedWorks