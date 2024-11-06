Beacon EmbeddedWorks Wins "Best in Show" Award at Embedded World 2024

THE SMALLEST 64-BIT, QUAD-CORE COMPUTING MODULE IN THE WORLD

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon EmbeddedWorks, a discoverIE Group company and leading global provider of embedded electronics, is thrilled to announce its newest product, the Beacon W5+ System-on-Module (SoM), has won the prestigious Best in Show award from Embedded Computing Design at Embedded World North America 2024 in the Computer Board & Systems category. This award recognizes Beacon EmbeddedWorks' dedication to creating best-in-class System-on-Modules that truly deliver next generation innovation to the embedded electronics industry.

Recognized as one of the largest events for embedded technologies and systems, Embedded World attracts exhibitors and attendees from across the globe. Embedded Computing Design's Best in Show award acknowledges innovative and groundbreaking products in the embedded industry.

Beacon W5+ SoM: The smallest 64-bit, quad-core SoM, awarded Best in Show at Embedded World North America 2024. Post this

Awarded Best in Show, the Beacon W5+ SoM is designed specifically for engineers building next-generation embedded electronics into their devices. Based on the Snapdragon® W5+ Gen 1 Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the Beacon W5+ SoM delivers exceptional performance, the latest multimedia capabilities, and power-efficiency all within an impressively compact footprint of 15mm x 27mm. Beacon EmbeddedWorks stands as the first embedded products company to offer this tiny, 64-bit SoM to developers around the globe.

"We're honored to receive this Best in Show award at the Embedded World show," said Ankur Tandon, CEO of Beacon EmbeddedWorks. "This award serves as a recognition of our commitment to providing customers the most advanced, industry-leading embedded computing solutions. The Beacon W5+ embedded module delivers the perfect balance of power, features, and small size for applications requiring a compact embedded computing solution without compromising on performance, all at an unmatched price/performance ratio. Over the last 20+ years, Beacon has consistently given our customers exactly what they need - unique, feature-dense SoMs in an ultra-small form-factor to enable innovations."

The Beacon W5+ SoM arms engineers with a suite of advanced features tailored for the next generation of embedded electronic devices. At its core lies a quad-core processor clocked at 1.7 GHz, ensuring lightning-fast processing capabilities. Accompanying this power is a 250 MHz processor, proficient at managing low-power tasks, allowing devices to operate for extended periods with ultra-low battery usage. In addition, the included NPU is ideal for AI and machine learning applications. The Beacon W5+ SoM supports MIPI-DSI displays up to 60fps, ensuring vivid visual experiences for the end-user, and offers Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing for easy integration into networked environments.

The Beacon W5+ SoM is among the smallest SoMs available with this advanced set of features. At a mere 15mm x 27mm, the Beacon W5+ SoM is a powerful and feature-dense embedded solution, ideal for portable and wearable devices where space optimization is key.

About Beacon EmbeddedWorks

Beacon EmbeddedWorks, a discoverIE Group company, was created to build on Logic PD's 20-year history of developing cutting-edge SoMs and embedded electronics with new product lines and expanded capabilities. Beacon EmbeddedWorks' comprehensive approach brings together an award-winning development and manufacturing team of engineers to deliver powerful technology and unwavering quality. Beacon EmbeddedWorks partners with its customers, exceeding expectations with SoMs that are powerful, compact, secure, and customizable.

Be sure to follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) for the latest news and announcements.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Beacon EmbeddedWorks