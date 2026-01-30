Beacon Financial Corporation Announces 2026 Virtual Annual Meeting Information

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Financial Corporation (NYSE: BBT) (the "Company"), the bank holding company for Beacon Bank, today announced that its 2026 Annual Meeting (the "Annual Meeting") will be held virtually on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Stockholders of record of the Company's Common Stock as of the close of business on March 20, 2026, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting, including how to attend, will be provided in the Company's proxy statement.

About Beacon Financial Corporation

Beacon Financial Corporation (NYSE: BBT) is the holding company for Beacon Bank & Trust, commonly known as Beacon Bank, a full-service regional bank serving the Northeast that was created on September 1, 2025, through the merger of equals between Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. and Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Headquartered in Boston, the Company has $23.2 billion in assets and more than 145 branches throughout New England and New York. Beacon Bank offers a full suite of tailored banking solutions including commercial, cash management, asset-based lending, retail, consumer and residential products and services. The Bank operates through its banking divisions – Berkshire Bank, Brookline Bank, BankRI and PCSB Bank. The Company also provides equipment financing through its Eastern Funding subsidiary, SBA lending through its 44 Business Capital division and private wealth services through Clarendon Private.

Investor Relations Contact:

Carl M. Carlson

Chief Financial & Strategy Officer

617-425-5311

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Gary Levante

Chief Marketing Officer

413-447-1737

[email protected]

