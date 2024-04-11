Beacon Financial Services Named to List of Nation's Top DC Advisor Teams

ARLINGTON, Va., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Financial Services has been named to the National Association of Plan Advisors' (NAPA) list of the nation's top defined contribution (DC) Advisor Teams with at least $100 Million of retirement plan assets under advisement.

Unlike other lists, this focuses on individual firms, or what may, in a wirehouse environment, be referred to as a team, or office, and the assets under advisement related to their defined contribution (DC) practice, specifically in a single physical location. The inaugural list was published in 2017.

"Since their inception, NAPA's various industry lists represent the best of what the retirement plan industry has to offer, setting the bar higher for financial professionals and plan advisors specifically," said John Sullivan, Chief Content Officer of the American Retirement Association, and Editor-in-Chief of NAPA-Net, one of the nation's leading online resources for retirement plan advisors. "The NAPA Top DC Advisor Teams are ranked by self-reported DC assets under advisement and highlight the positive impact they're making on the nation's private retirement system."

"As a team of fiduciary retirement plan advisors dedicated to always looking out for our clients, we are honored and humbled by this recognition from such a reputable organization like NAPA", says Sean Menickella, Managing Director at Beacon Financial Services. "But, for our team, it's not about the accolades, it's about doing the right thing and making a difference for our client's financial futures", added Menickella.

This year's list features a record number of teams (452)—which oversees nearly $2 trillion in defined contribution plan assets belonging to more than 47,000 plans covering nearly 21 million participants.

Sullivan added, "As the nation's voice for retirement plan advisors, we are once again pleased to highlight the contributions and commitment of these teams."

The list of NAPA's Top DC Advisor Teams, which will be published in the Spring issue of NAPA Net, the Magazine, is available online at https://www.napa-net.org/napa-top-dc-advisor-teams-2024.

About the National Association of Plan Advisors

The National Association of Plan Advisors was created by and for retirement plan advisors. Membership is also open to other retirement industry professionals who support the interests of plan advisors. NAPA is the only advocacy group exclusively focused on the issues that matter to retirement plan advisors. NAPA is part of the American Retirement Association, based in the Washington, D.C. area. More information about NAPA is available at napa-net.org.

