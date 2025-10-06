Beacon Global Strategies Announces Dedicated Japan Offering and Dr. Zack Cooper as Senior Advisor

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Global Strategies (BGS) today announced that Dr. Zack Cooper has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor within its Indo-Pacific Practice. Dr. Cooper will play a central role in advancing BGS's work with Japanese clients and multinational companies with interests in Japan and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

Dr. Zack Cooper

A recognized expert on U.S.-Japan relations, allied security cooperation, and the region's economic and geopolitical dynamics, he brings extensive experience advising clients across Tokyo, Washington, and beyond. Dr. Cooper's addition further strengthens BGS's capabilities at a time of heightened strategic competition and business uncertainty, particularly as clients navigate alliance dynamics, regional developments, and evolving economic security policy.

"As strategic competition with China intensifies and alliances in Asia take on renewed importance, companies require the kind of regional expertise Zack has consistently delivered. His addition marks a major step forward for BGS' Indo-Pacific Practice and strengthens our ability to deliver actionable counsel at the intersection of Washington and Tokyo policymaking," said Eric Sayers, Managing Director at BGS and lead of the firm's Indo-Pacific Practice. "Zack's insights will directly enhance our Japan-focused work and beyond in the region, enabling us to help clients gain decision advantage and respond decisively to the region's evolving dynamics."

"We are excited to welcome Zack to the BGS team, where he will contribute directly to the ongoing work of the Indo-Pacific Practice and support our expanded Japan-focused efforts," said Michael Allen, Managing Director at Beacon Global Strategies. "Zack is one of the leading voices on U.S. alliances and strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific. His expertise will be a tremendous asset to our clients as they navigate the growing challenges and opportunities in the region."

Prior to joining BGS, Dr. Cooper served as a Partner at Armitage International. He previously held senior positions at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments. In government, he served on the National Security Council staff as assistant to the deputy national security adviser for combating terrorism, and as special assistant to the principal deputy under secretary of defense for policy at the Department of Defense.

His writing has appeared in Foreign Affairs, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and leading academic journals. He has coauthored major studies on U.S. military posture in Asia, countering Chinese coercion, and strengthening U.S. defense cooperation with allies and partners. He is also the coeditor of Postwar Japan: Growth, Security, and Uncertainty since 1945 and Strategic Japan: New Approaches to Foreign Policy and the US-Japan Alliance.

Dr. Cooper earned a Ph.D., M.A., and M.P.A. from Princeton University and holds a B.A. in Public Policy from Stanford University.

About Beacon Global Strategies

Founded in 2013, Beacon Global Strategies is a strategic advisory firm specializing in geopolitical risk analysis, national security, and defense advisory services. BGS helps clients navigate global security challenges through tailored solutions that operate at the intersection of policy, technology, and defense.

