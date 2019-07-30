Beacon Health Options Achieves HITRUST and NIST Certification

BOSTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Health Options, a leading behavioral health services company that serves approximately 40 million individuals across all 50 states, announced it has earned Certified status under the Health Information Trust Alliance's (HITRUST) Common Security Framework (CSF) as well as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework.

This achievement places Beacon in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. The HITRUST CSF is a comprehensive, prescriptive, and certifiable framework, that is used by the healthcare industry to create, access, store or exchange sensitive and/or regulated data such as Personal Health Information (PHI) and Personally Identifiable Information (PII). NIST's Cybersecurity Framework was released by the U.S. Commerce Department and provides guidance for organizations to better manage and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

"Safeguarding Personal Health Information (PHI) is at the core of Beacon's mission," said Dan Sheehan, Chief Information Officer, Beacon Health Options. "HITRUST CSF is fast emerging as a comprehensive global cybersecurity standard. The Certified status reflects Beacon's robust and credible program. We are proud that our technology, processes and policies have achieved certified status, demonstrating our continued commitment to information security."

The HITRUST CSF has become the information protection framework for the healthcare industry. The CSF Assurance program brings a new level of effectiveness and efficiency to third-party assurance.

"HITRUST has been working with the industry to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment. By taking the steps necessary to obtain HITRUST CSF Certified status, Beacon Health Options is distinguished as an organization that people can count on to keep their information safe," said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST.

"HITRUST CSF Certified status confirms Beacon appropriately secures and protects healthcare information across its Connections Administrative System (CAS), ProviderConnect, MemberConnect and ClientConnect to provide behavioral health services," said Izhar Mujaddidi, Beacon's Chief Information Security Officer.

Beacon worked with ecfirst to validate its program. Iowa-based ecfirst delivers complete end-to-end compliance and information security services.

About Beacon Health Options

Beacon Health Options is a leading behavioral health services company that serves approximately 40 million individuals across all 50 states. We work with employers, health plans and government agencies to provide robust mental health and addiction services through innovative programs and solutions that improve the health and wellness of people every day. Beacon is a national leader in the fields of mental and emotional wellbeing, addiction, recovery, and employee health. Collaborating with a network of providers in communities around the country, we help individuals live their lives to the fullest potential. For more information, visit www.beaconhealthoptions.com and connect with us on www.facebook.com/beaconhealthoptions, www.twitter.com/beaconhealthopt and www.linkedin.com/company/beacon-health-options.

