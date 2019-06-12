Beacon Health Options and ValueOptions Federal Services, Inc. Awarded Contract to Provide Services in Support of Department of Defense's Military OneSource Program

BOSTON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Beacon Health Options (Beacon), a leading behavioral health management company, and their subsidiary, ValueOptions Federal Services, Inc. (VOFS) announced they have been awarded the Military OneSource contract on behalf of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy (MC&FP). Beacon and VOFS have provided services to Military OneSource for the past seven years. The new contract is valued at more than $400 million and the Period of Performance is inclusive of a one-year base period and four one-year option periods.

Beacon and VOFS will provide services in support of the Military OneSource program, a commercial Employee Assistance Program (EAP), for about 5.2 million members of the Armed Forces and their families at locations worldwide. Military OneSource is a 24/7 program that provides information, answers and support on every aspect of military life including non-medical counseling, specialty consultations, deployment, reintegration, finance, relocation, parenting and more. To support Service members and their families, Beacon and VOFS will make consultants available in all 50 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico.

"It is a great honor for our company to continue as a trusted provider of services supporting the critical mission of Military OneSource," said Russell C. Petrella, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Beacon Health Options. "Our Service members and their families dedicate their lives to protecting their fellow Americans and we believe they deserve access to the highest level of support services and counseling whether they are deployed overseas or transitioning back into civilian life."

In support of the Military OneSource program, Beacon and VOFS will provide the following services, among others: Military OneSource Call Center Support including the development of resources, processes, document translation, training, and technology necessary to provide participants with unlimited access (via 24-hour, toll-free telephone and online/Internet) to stateside and international information, referral, and counseling services available through a centralized source; Web Presence Support to deliver and maintain a web presence to provide interfaces for online and video non-medical counseling, health and wellness coaching, live chat, and other tools, applications, and resources such as the DoD Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Library Resources, as approved by the Government; Non-Medical Counseling Support to provide private, confidential non-medical counseling utilizing a short-term, solution focused counseling; Health and Wellness Coaching Support to offer information and guidance on achieving and/or maintaining optimal health and wellness, physical fitness, and establishing healthy habits; and Financial Counseling Support to assist eligible Participants with personal financial management, provide financial counseling, and financial education to include appropriate guidance regarding the Service Member's Civil Relief Act (SCRA) Public Law 110-289 Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008 as well as other pertinent laws and policies., in addition to counseling to assist with establishing a basic level of financial literacy to develop good financial behaviors and habits.

"We are eternally grateful for the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces and their families," added Chuck Taylor, President of the Federal Division. "We are filled with pride to continue providing support to the Military OneSource program, which connects them to critical support services and non-medical counseling wherever they are in the world."

About Beacon Health Options

Beacon Health Options (Beacon) is a behavioral health management company that serves 40 million individuals across all 50 states. We work with employers, health plans and government agencies to provide robust mental health and addiction services through innovative programs and solutions that improve the health and wellness of people every day. Beacon is a national leader in the fields of mental and emotional well-being, addiction, recovery, and employee health. Collaborating with a network of providers in communities around the country, we help individuals live their lives to the fullest potential. For more information, visit www.beaconhealthoptions.com and connect with us on www.facebook.com/beaconhealthoptions, www.twitter.com/beaconhealthopt and www.linkedin.com/company/beacon-health-options.

About ValueOptions Federal Services, Inc.

ValueOptions Federal Services (VOFS), a Beacon Health Options company, offers our customers focused and unparalleled services. We are a global health improvement company that specializes only in employee assistance, behavioral and psychological health, and wellness services. VOFS has more than 30 years of experience providing innovative, world-class, highly customized EAP and mental health/substance use disorder services to federal government agencies. Since our inception, we have focused exclusively on EAP, behavioral and psychological health and wellness. As a result, we have developed the market-leading expertise that government agencies rely on to keep their employees productive and their agencies mission ready.

