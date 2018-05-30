Beacon Health Options Congratulates Yale New Haven Health System on Winning the 2018 EASNA Corporate Award of Excellence

Each year, EASNA acknowledges one American and one Canadian company that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their use of EAP programming and service delivery. An independent panel of judges reviewed hundreds of submissions and selected the Yale New Haven Health System for its extensive EAP programming, leadership and support, as well as its impressive outcomes and impact on the health system's workplace.

Branded as the Employee and Family Resources (EFR) program, the program includes a comprehensive EAP with work/life and legal/financial services, along with internal resources dedicated to wellness. It also has mindfulness education programs to help employees develop resilience in the face of daily caregiving stresses as well as to respond to disruptive events when they occur.

"This recognition is well-deserved. Beacon is proud to support the Yale New Haven Health System in its efforts to increase help-seeking behaviors," said Rich Paul, Chief Partnership Officer - Employer/Federal Division for Beacon Health Options. "Yale New Haven Health System values the impact and investment of EAP services. They are committed to building an organizational culture of wellness and resiliency that makes a positive impact on the health of employees and their families. It is truly an honor to be a part of their team."

Key program elements include a mindfulness course, web-based meditations, depression screenings and awareness trainings for supervisors. To meet the unique needs of a hospital system, EFR also offers the Resident Wellness Visit Program for medical residents to increase resilience and prevent burnout. To support wellbeing, an onsite Beacon EAP counselor teaches first-year residents about the program and provides an opportunity to engage on issues of concern.

"On behalf of Yale New Haven Health System, we are very honored, pleased and grateful to receive this EASNA Corporate Award. The success of our program is a collaborative and creative effort by all our internal stakeholders, as well as having tremendous support from Melanie DuPon and her colleagues at Beacon Health Options," said George "Bud" Wassell, YNHHS Coordinator, Employee Family Resources program. "Health care can be a stressful and challenging place to work and our mission of excellence and innovation in patient care is dependent upon the care and compassion of our employees who benefit from the innovative resilience-building services we have been able to develop and offer."

About Yale New Haven Health System

Yale New Haven Health System (YNHSS) is Connecticut's leading health care system, consisting of five hospitals and a physician group. As a provider of comprehensive, family-focused care in more than 100 medical specialties, YNHHS has more than 6,300 university and community physician and advanced practitioners. U.S. News and World Report ranks YNHHS among the best hospitals in the United States.

About Beacon Health Options

Beacon Health Options is a managed behavioral health care company that serves 44 million individuals across all 50 states. On behalf of employers, health plans and government agencies, we manage behavioral health insurance and EAP benefits to ensure that individuals have access to robust mental health and addiction services. To promote quality care, Beacon works with its provider partners to design innovative programs and solutions that directly address the challenges our behavioral health care system faces today. Beacon is a national leader in the fields of mental and emotional well-being, addiction, recovery and resilience, employee assistance, and wellness. Collaborating with a network of providers nationwide, we help individuals live their lives to the fullest potential. For more information, visit www.beaconhealthoptions.com and connect with us on www.facebook.com/beaconhealthoptions, www.twitter.com/beaconhealthopt and www.linkedin.com/company/beacon-health-options.

About EASNA

EASNA is a trade association focused on advancing knowledge, research, and best practices toward achieving healthy and productive workplaces. Comprised of thought leaders and change agents, EASNA focuses on ensuring that the EA field continues to grow and flourish by broadening its base of engaged and committed stakeholders. Visit http://www.easna.org/ for more information.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beacon-health-options-congratulates-yale-new-haven-health-system-on-winning-the-2018-easna-corporate-award-of-excellence-300656352.html

SOURCE Beacon Health Options

Related Links

http://www.beaconhealthoptions.com

