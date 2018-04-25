Beacon Health Options Premiers the Short Film Michael to Mark World Autism Month

BOSTON, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World Autism Month, Beacon Health Options (Beacon), the nation's premier behavioral health management company, is proud to share its short film, Michael. The film offers a window into the life of a 13-year-old boy with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other mental health conditions who benefits from the services managed by the Connecticut Behavioral Health Partnership (CT BHP). Collaborating with Michael's providers, his mother works tirelessly to give Michael a normal life while dealing with the challenges of his mental health conditions.

Michael's Story: Living Your Potential, Fighting For Your Dreams -- An Autism Perspective

Michael is part of the longer documentary, Recovering Lives, which follows three people living with behavioral health conditions. The documentary was selected to screen at this year's New Haven Documentary Film Festival and the New Jersey Recovery Film Festival, both on June 2, 2018.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 1 in 68 children in the United States has ASD, representing a 119 percent increase since the year 2000.

"Michael is bright. He's smart. He's funny. He can do really, really well," said Cheryl, Michael's mother. "He can do wonderful things, and I want to just give him that opportunity. I want him to have a normal life."

To help make this goal a reality, Michael has a Beacon care coordinator who connects him with the care he needs. Additionally, he has a peer specialist who educates and connects his mother to the tools and resources available in their community.

"We are proud to have a robust Peer Specialist program in Connecticut and throughout the company. All of Beacon's peers and most of our care coordinators have lived experience with autism spectrum disorder," said Beacon Health Options Director of Autism Services Jennifer Krom. "Research and our own experience show that peer specialists have a transformative effect on the members they serve. They both enhance the quality of life for individuals with ASD as well as improve engagement and satisfaction with services and supports."

Recovering Lives was produced by Beacon, which administers behavioral health services for the CT BHP. Beacon thanks CT BHP participating partners: the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, and the Connecticut Department of Social Services, as well as the nearly 6,000 behavioral health providers caring for Connecticut's Medicaid population.

About Beacon Health Options

Beacon Health Options is a managed behavioral health care company that serves 44 million individuals across all 50 states. On behalf of employers, health plans and government agencies, we manage behavioral health insurance and EAP benefits to ensure that individuals have access to robust mental health and addiction services. To promote quality care, Beacon works with its provider partners to design innovative programs and solutions that directly address the challenges our behavioral health care system faces today. Beacon is a national leader in the fields of mental and emotional well-being, addiction, recovery and resilience, employee assistance, and wellness. Collaborating with a network of providers nationwide, we help individuals live their lives to the fullest potential. For more information, visit www.beaconhealthoptions.com and connect with us on www.facebook.com/beaconhealthoptions, www.twitter.com/beaconhealthopt and www.linkedin.com/company/beacon-health-options.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beacon-health-options-premiers-the-short-film-michael-to-mark-world-autism-month-300635863.html

SOURCE Beacon Health Options

Related Links

http://www.valueoptions.com

