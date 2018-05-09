Beacon Health Options Raises Minimum Hourly Pay Rate to $15

"Investing in our workforce through fair and competitive pay is essential. We recognize that without our employees, Beacon would not be able to fulfill its mission of helping people live their lives to the fullest potential," said Beacon Health Options President and CEO Russell Petrella, Ph.D. "We will continue to review our pay practices and benefit offerings regularly to ensure that we remain competitive in the market, attract new talent and support employees who are on the front lines of the work we do every day."

Beacon Health Options is a managed behavioral health care company that serves 44 million individuals across all 50 states. On behalf of employers, health plans and government agencies, we manage behavioral health insurance and EAP benefits to ensure that individuals have access to robust mental health and addiction services. To promote quality care, Beacon works with its provider partners to design innovative programs and solutions that directly address the challenges our behavioral health care system faces today. Beacon is a national leader in the fields of mental and emotional well-being, addiction, recovery and resilience, employee assistance, and wellness. Collaborating with a network of providers nationwide, we help individuals live their lives to the fullest potential. For more information, visit www.beaconhealthoptions.com and connect with us on www.facebook.com/beaconhealthoptions, www.twitter.com/beaconhealthopt and www.linkedin.com/company/beacon-health-options.

