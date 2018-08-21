Beacon Health System Selects MyHealthDirect to Enhance Patient Access

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MyHealthDirect, a leading provider of digital care coordination solutions, announced today that Beacon Health System, the regional leader in world-class care throughout North Central Indiana and Southwestern Michigan, has selected the company's solutions to enhance patient access. The solution will enable patient self-scheduling for Beacon Health System, guiding patients to the right care based on condition and provider availability. The technology will first be used by the system's orthopedic group and mammogram centers, before being deployed across the rest of the system's 400 providers.

"More than ever, patients are seeking flexibility, simplicity and value," said Tom Cox, CEO of MyHealthDirect. "We are excited to work with Beacon Health System and support their mission to achieve innovative health care with outstanding patient experience, easy access and convenience."

"When we considered solutions to enable self-scheduling for our patients, MyHealthDirect was clearly the best option because of their ability to accurately automate complex scheduling scenarios," said Mary Kuhr Anderson, Director, Beacon Experience and Digital Design at Beacon Health System.

Beacon Health System patients will be able to self-schedule 24/7 online without having to place a phone call. Business rules will ensure that patients are booked for the right reason and connected with the correct provider for the care they need. The technology will also include appointment confirmations and reminders sent by email, SMS or voice, based on patient preference.

About Beacon Health System:

Beacon Health System is the largest, locally owned and operated non-profit health care system in the region. Beacon is our community's trusted partner and guide in creating and maintaining health as well as the majority provider of services to the underinsured and underserved. Community Hospital of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital of South Bend, Beacon Children's Hospital, Beacon Medical Group and Beacon Health & Fitness are powered by more than 7,000 associates and 1,100 physicians who provide the best care possible to people of all ages. Additionally, Epworth Hospital is St. Joseph County's only inpatient behavioral health facility.

About MyHealthDirect:

MyHealthDirect, a leading provider of digital care coordination solutions, partners with many of the nation's largest health systems and health plans to make it easy for people to access healthcare. Our intuitive technology guides consumers to the right care and enables real-time scheduling through any access channel: on the web, in call centers, and in provider offices. Through our consultative services, we bring insights and actionable analytics to our customers, improving outcomes and enhancing the patient experience. Learn more at myhealthdirect.com.

