Beacon Health System to Leverage Biofourmis Solution for Post-Discharge Remote Patient Monitoring Program to Reduce Readmissions and Optimize Outcomes Across Complex Chronic Conditions

BOSTON and SOUTH BEND, Ind., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofourmis, a leading global technology-enabled care delivery provider, announced today an agreement with Beacon Health System in South Bend, Ind., for a multi-hospital post-discharge remote patient monitoring (RPM) program for complex chronic conditions to reduce readmissions, expand care access across the region, and improve clinical outcomes.

Beacon is the largest locally owned and operated non-profit health system across northern Indiana and southwest lower Michigan, with 146 care sites—including eight hospitals with 1,240 beds—across seven counties. Nearly 8,000 associates and more than 1,175 physicians and other providers at Beacon serve and care for more than 4,000 patients per day.

Beacon is launching its post-discharge RPM program with Biofourmis across two of its largest hospitals—Elkhart General Hospital and Memorial Hospital. Patients with congestive heart failure or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) who meet certain criteria are to be enrolled in the program in the first year. Heart failure is responsible for nearly 1.3 million hospitalizations per year in the U.S. while COPD is attributed to more than 650,000 hospitalizations per year. Both conditions also have among the highest rates of hospital readmissions within 30 days—23% for heart failure and 20% for COPD.

"With the Biofourmis solution, our patients with congestive heart failure or COPD can be discharged home safely and will be monitored more closely to prevent the need for readmission," said Sam El-Dalati, MD, Chief Clinical Officer at Beacon. "Using a combination of biosensor monitoring and self-management prompts, we can effectively watch for changes in our patients' conditions and build their confidence and skills to effectively manage their conditions, avoiding costly emergency department visits or rehospitalizations. We are thrilled to have these innovative tools as we strive to deliver outstanding care, inspire health and connect with heart."

Connecting Patients and Providers

The BiofourmisCare solution includes the FDA-cleared Biovitals™ advanced analytics platform, patient-facing digital tools, clinician dashboard with a mobile interface, medical devices/equipment, as well as logistics and clinical services. Beacon providers can review all data and insights on the continuously updated clinician dashboard and, in a glance, providers can evaluate each patient trajectory.

"The solution will enable us to remotely monitor patients' conditions, respond to symptoms, assist with medications and even conduct telehealth visits," said John Bruinsma, manager of Care Coordination at Beacon. "Together, these tools will help us ensure these patients transition to home safely following their hospitalizations."

Beacon providers will also be supported by Biofourmis' remote, multidisciplinary care team that will assist with patient monitoring and intervention duties, primarily overnight and on weekends, which will be a seamless transition for patients. The remote care team further supports Beacon by supplementing its internal providers with Biofourmis' highly qualified clinicians, including physicians, nurses, care navigators and respiratory technicians.

Over the next several months, Beacon physicians and teams from care coordination, population health, information systems, health information management and finance will work together to plan, develop and launch the program.

"Leading, innovative health systems like Beacon understand that preventing readmissions and improving outcomes for patients with complex chronic conditions requires next-generation monitoring, patient education and proactive clinical interventions," said Maulik Majmudar, MD, chief medical officer and co-founder of Biofourmis. "Biofourmis is supporting Beacon's important initiative by delivering a continuously updated view of each patient's health along with actionable care insights and a skilled clinical team to yield better outcomes while expanding access to care by allowing patients to remain at home."

Beacon obtained Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding, part of the COVID-19 Telehealth Program, to invest in the initiative. Beacon has made provisions to continue the program and expand home-based RPM to a larger population of patients across additional conditions based on the program's early outcomes.

"Beacon strives to be an excellent steward of our community's resources, providing exceptional value to the patients we serve," said Diane Maas, Chief Strategy and Digital Growth Officer at Beacon. "The Biofourmis solution supports our program with dual purposes of engaging and empowering patients in their own care journeys and fulfilling our commitment to improving healthcare quality while reducing healthcare costs."

About Biofourmis

Biofourmis brings the right care to every person, no matter where they are. The company's AI-driven solution collects and analyzes patient data in real time and identifies shifts that require proactive interventions. This vital innovation provides people everywhere with connected access to hospital-level services, virtual provider networks for remote care, and life-changing clinical trials—all without leaving their homes. Trusted by leading health systems, payers, biopharma companies and patients alike, Biofourmis' connected platform improves patient outcomes, prevents hospital readmissions, accelerates drug development, and closes critical gaps in care—ultimately making science smarter, healthcare simpler, and patients healthier. Biofourmis is a global technology company enabling care delivery, with headquarters in Boston and key offices in Singapore and India. For more information, visit biofourmis.com and follow Biofourmis on LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube.

About Beacon Health System

Beacon Health System is the largest, locally owned and operated non-profit health care system in the Northcentral Indiana and Southwest Michigan. Beacon is our community's trusted partner in creating health and the majority provider of services to the underinsured and underserved. Beacon Children's Hospital, Beacon Granger Hospital, Community Hospital of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital, Epworth Hospital, Franciscan Beacon Hospital, Memorial Hospital of South Bend, Three Rivers Health, Beacon Medical Group, Memorial Family Medicine Residency Program, Beacon Health Foundation and Beacon Health & Fitness are powered by nearly 8,000 associates and over 1,000 physicians and providers.

