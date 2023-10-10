Beacon Healthcare Systems and Sonder Health Plans Launch Utilization Manager module

News provided by

Beacon Healthcare Systems

10 Oct, 2023, 11:14 ET

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Healthcare Systems, leaders in compliance, appeals and grievances, enrollment, and SDoH solutions, has partnered with Sonder Health Plans to launch a Utilization Manager module ideal for local and regional health plans looking to improve or automate the UM process while improving quality and compliance.

Beacon Healthcare Systems is known for solving problems for clients and has partnered with several plans including Blues plans to launch products such as Beacon Enrollment Manager, a Supplemental Benefits / SdoH module, and a Quality Management Module. Beacon has also introduced new technology with clients to solve redundancy and quality issues.

Beacon Healthcare Systems is especially pleased to partner with Sonder because the CEOs of both companies recognize that the right foundation of automation and technology are critical within a complex healthcare landscape. Suzanna Roberts, CEO of Sonder Health Plans, has also served as Chair for Beacon's annual VIP Forum/Beacon Summits.

 "As a Georgia-exclusive health plan, it is Sonder's mission to develop impactful programs that address the needs of local communities and ensure our members are receiving the right level of care," said Roberts. "Our partnership with Beacon Healthcare Systems provides the infrastructure to best support our needs for scalability, compliance, quality, and performance."

About Sonder Health Plans

Sonder Health Plans is an Atlanta-based insurer, offering personalized Medicare Advantage plan options to the people of Georgia. The company aims to improve the overall health of its members through innovative offerings that make healthcare simple, personal and affordable. Sonder is committed to becoming a valued and trusted partner through high-touch service based on improved access and responsiveness to member needs. For more information on Sonder, visit www.sonderhealthplans.com.  

About Beacon Healthcare Systems. Beacon Healthcare Systems streamlines the business of healthcare through reliable innovative SaaS technology delivered by industry experts. With a focus on appeals and grievances, compliance, enrollment, supplemental benefits or SDoH, and analytics, Beacon HCS is the first place health plans turn when looking for a trusted, experienced partner that can help them reduce costs, grow revenue, and achieve their strategic goals. Founded in 2011, Beacon HCS is a privately held California-based company with a wholly owned subsidiary in India. Beacon is hiring! beaconhcs.com/careers

Contact:
Pamela Raley
SVP Revenue & Client Management
praley@beaconhcs.com
c: 415 823 1925 ET

SOURCE Beacon Healthcare Systems

Also from this source

Beacon Healthcare Systems Hires Dave Meyer, Risk Adjustment Expert

Beacon Healthcare Systems Hires Dave Meyer, Risk Adjustment Expert

Beacon Healthcare Systems, leaders in compliance, appeals and grievances, enrollment, and SDoH solutions for payers, has hired Dave Meyer, a 20-year...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.