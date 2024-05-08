Beacon Healthcare Systems Announces HITRUST Certification at VIP Forum / Beacon Summit

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Healthcare Systems, a healthcare SaaS company that leads in automation and innovation in areas of compliance, appeals and grievances, enrollment, and SDoH software for payers, announces its HITRUST certification at the VIP Forum / Beacon Summit.

The HITRUST certification is a robust, multi-year process to guarantee data protection and information security. Vendors are reviewed and employees have additional training around compliance and security. This certification is the gold standard for SaaS organizations especially in healthcare where PHI is a top concern.

"Clients and prospects will be very pleased with the additional security, and this accomplishment aligns with our company DNA of evolution and innovation," said Ken Stockman, CEO. The timing was serendipitous as many of topics at the VIP Forum / Beacon Summit were on healthcare automation, generative AI and important CMS topics such as the New Medicare Prescription Payment Plan and its implication on the appeals and grievance processes. Beacon was honored to have a distinguished line up of speakers including UiPath, and attendance more than doubled from last year.

About Beacon Healthcare Systems. Beacon Healthcare Systems streamlines the business of healthcare through reliable innovative SaaS technology delivered by industry experts. With a focus on appeals and grievances, compliance, enrollment, supplemental benefits or SDoH, and new EDPS module, Beacon HCS is the first place health plans turn when looking for a trusted, experienced partner that can help them reduce costs, grow revenue, and achieve their strategic goals. Founded in 2011, Beacon HCS is a privately held California-based company with a wholly owned subsidiary in India. Beacon is hiring! beaconhcs.com/careers.

