Beacon Healthcare Systems Hires Dave Meyer, Risk Adjustment Expert

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Healthcare Systems, leaders in compliance, appeals and grievances, enrollment, and SDoH solutions for payers, has hired Dave Meyer, a 20-year healthcare risk adjustment veteran as its new SVP Risk Management & Quality.  

Dave Meyer and Ken Stockman, CEO, of Beacon Healthcare Systems worked together in the risk adjustment space at Stockman's former company, Dynamic Healthcare Systems. They're excited to work on stealth projects for this space which has only grown exponentially since the original duo partnered together in 2012.

"It's always exciting to join a company with the intent of building something new," said Meyer whose experience includes Chief Customer / Solutions Officer at Cozeva, Applied Research Works, Inc. and Epstein, Becker & Green. Meyer also has risk adjustment and quality experience from Cigna and Scan Health Plan.

From Ken Stockman, CEO, "Dave is one of the most respected risk adjustment experts in the industry.  His addition to the team continues Beacon's commitment to hiring Plan experts and brings a new dimension to Beacon."

About Beacon Healthcare Systems. Beacon Healthcare Systems streamlines the business of healthcare through reliable innovative SaaS technology delivered by industry experts. With a focus on appeals and grievances, compliance, enrollment, supplemental benefits or SDoH, and analytics, Beacon HCS is the first place health plans turn when looking for a trusted, experienced partner that can help them reduce costs, grow revenue, and achieve their strategic goals. Founded in 2011, Beacon HCS is a privately held California-based company with a wholly owned subsidiary in India. Beacon is hiring! beaconhcs.com/careers 

Contact:
Pamela Raley
SVP Revenue & Client Management
praley@@beaconhcs.com
c: 415 823 1925 ET

