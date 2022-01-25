Beacon Healthcare Systems Improves Medicare Application Processing Time by 92%

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Healthcare Systems, a leader in compliance and regulatory solutions for payers, partnered with a regional Medicare Advantage (MA) plan to launch the new Beacon Enrollment Manager (BEM) module for Medicare Advantage and Part D enrollment and membership processing. As a result, BEM enabled the plan to improve efficiency by 92%.

Beacon implemented BEM at the plan prior to the Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) on October 15, 2021. The automated solution vastly improved productivity, helped ensure CMS compliance, and enhanced the MA member and broker experience.

Beacon's passion for partnership extends through product launches and implementations that are recognized for their commitment to schedule and budget. "We were especially pleased to partner with this client as this was our second product launch with them," said Ken Stockman, chief executive officer of Beacon. "The input we receive from our plan partners during product design on BEM and other modules is vital to unequivocally solve payer challenges."

"Our partner plan's senior management calls BEM a 'game-changer,'" said Dick Warren, vice president of product and industry enrollment expert. "Before BEM, it took the plan nearly an hour to process a new application, including manually generating required correspondence. Using BEM reduced that time to less than 5 minutes, even with any plan-required manual validations and a newly added Option Supplemental Dental Benefit (OSB) for the 2022 plan year."

Beacon's Enrollment Manager helped the plan wrap up AEP successfully and called BEM "a vast improvement" and "very impressive." Members, sales associates, and brokers have been delighted with the enhanced communication, application tracking, and overall timeliness, especially during the recent AEP.

Automated from App to Approval

Digital automation allows applications to flow seamlessly from intake to CMS and downstream to vendors like print and fulfillment. Processors only need to act on submissions that do not pass automated validations.

Beacon's Enrollment Manager integrates directly into a plan's core and downstream systems for real-time Medicare membership updates and includes real-time connectivity with CMS to verify Medicare eligibility (BEQ – BIC). Automated CMS file transmissions use state-of-the-art APIs plus best practice workflows to ensure secure end-to-end application handling and completion.

"Historically, the application process for Medicare Advantage and Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MMPs) has been labor-intensive," said Warren. "So, we have automated enrollment from receipt of the application from any source to CMS acceptance, including generation of member correspondence. Staff time to process a clean application is eliminated. Human intervention is only needed when data is missing or rejected. Processing timeliness and accuracy are vastly improved with less significantly manual work effort."

About Beacon Healthcare Systems

Beacon Healthcare Systems streamlines the business of healthcare through reliable, innovative SaaS technology delivered by industry experts. With a focus on appeals, grievances, compliance, enrollment, supplemental benefits, and analytics, Beacon HCS is the first-place health plans turn when looking for a trusted, experienced partner that can help them reduce costs, grow revenue, and achieve their strategic goals. Founded in 2011, Beacon HCS is a privately held California-based company. Beacon is hiring! beaconhcs.com/careers

