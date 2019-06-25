Beacon Hill Legal Arrives in Los Angeles

BOSTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Hill Legal recently opened in Los Angeles, joining Beacon Hill Technologies. With this addition, the Legal division now operates in 13 Beacon Hill locations, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and now Los Angeles.

Leading Beacon Hill Legal in Los Angeles is Division Director, Lisa Rauhauser. Prior to joining Beacon Hill, Ms. Rauhauser was the President/Owner of Summons Legal Staffing, Inc. For the past 27 years, Ms. Rauhauser has held a variety of management level positions primarily with national legal staffing firms who have global presences. Beginning her career as a legal records administrator and then as a paralegal overseeing teams of temporary employees, she has the unique perspective needed to identify skills required in the legal staffing industry. She has experience staffing both small projects, with as few as one or two professionals, to large projects with as many as 100 professionals working for months at a time. Additionally, Ms. Rauhauser is the Director of the Paralegal Program and is an Associate Professor in California State University, Los Angeles' ABA approved Paralegal program.

"I'm excited to bring my many years of successful experience in joining forces with Beacon Hill Legal in Los Angeles," said Ms. Rauhauser. "As with Beacon Hill, my priority is to continue to provide top customer and candidate experiences. Joining Beacon Hill provides me with top notch support and endless opportunities to grow the Los Angeles market."

"We are thrilled for Lisa to bring her talents and extensive legal staffing industry knowledge to Beacon Hill," notes Betsy Walton, Regional Director of Beacon Hill Legal Philadelphia. "Lisa has been a leader in the LA market for over 20 years. Her industry expertise and deep relationships within the legal community will immediately add value to Beacon Hill Legal clients and candidates, not just in LA, but across the country. Los Angeles is an essential market for us as we expand our legal team, and we could not ask for a better leader to continue to grow our business and serve our legal customers in Southern California."

