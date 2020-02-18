Beacon Hill Legal Launches in Phoenix

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Hill Staffing Group recently opened its 53rd location in Phoenix, Arizona. The office opens with Beacon Hill Legal, Beacon Hill's legal staffing division. With this addition, the Legal division now operates in 15 Beacon Hill locations, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia, Richmond, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and now Phoenix.

Leading BH Legal in Richmond is Division Director, Lisa Ricketts. Prior to joining Beacon Hill, Ms. Ricketts spent over five years with one of the world's largest staffing companies where she was recognized as one of the company's top performers in their legal direct hire division. Ms. Ricketts is a licensed Canadian attorney (Alberta) and she practiced securities and M&A law with an international law firm based in Calgary, Alberta for 7 years before heading up the firm's Recruitment and Professional Development departments for Alberta. She moved to the Phoenix area in 2014.

"I'm excited to have been afforded the great opportunity to introduce Beacon Hill Staffing Group's Legal brand to the Phoenix area," said Ms. Ricketts. "Many of the clients that we have talked to are excited to work with Beacon Hill as they are aware of their East Coast reputation for excellence, outstanding client service and rate flexibility."

"I feel extremely lucky and flattered that someone of Lisa's caliber decided to make the move to Beacon Hill Legal," noted John Tarbox, Managing Director of BH Legal. "Lisa is an industry veteran with an amazing track record of success not only in Phoenix but all over the Southeast. With the addition of Lisa and the team she will be putting together, we couldn't be in a better position to become one of the top legal staffing providers in that region."

Beacon Hill Legal, through distinct specialty groups, provides search services for attorneys up to the partner level, as well as paralegals and legal secretaries, and also delivers on projects, document reviews and interim staffing requirements with a talented contract and temporary workforce and project management team.

Beacon Hill Staffing Group's niche brands provide direct hire, executive search, temporary staffing, contract consulting, temp/contract-to-hire, and MSP/VMS and RPO solutions to emerging growth companies and the Fortune 500 across multiple market sectors and all industries. Over time, office locations, specialty practice areas and service offerings will be added to address ever changing constituent needs.

SOURCE Beacon Hill Staffing Group

