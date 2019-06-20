Beacon Hill Staffing Group Arrives in Colorado Springs

BOSTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Hill Staffing Group recently opened its 56th location, laying down roots in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The new office opens with Beacon Hill Technologies, Beacon Hill's IT staffing division. With this addition, the Technologies division now operates in 34 Beacon Hill locations including Alpharetta, Austin, Boston, Boston – South, Charlotte, Chicago, Chicago – West, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Des Moines, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Worth, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Madison, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Orange County, Parsippany, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Portland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, St. Louis, Washington, D.C., and now Colorado Springs.

Leading Beacon Hill Technologies in Colorado Springs is Division Manager, Stephen Cabrera. Mr. Cabrera's background includes more than six years in the technology and consulting services arena, Mr. Cabrera has held roles in recruiting, training and account management. He is passionate about building client relationships and teams while uncovering others' true potential. Mr. Cabrera was raised abroad in Quito, Ecuador and moved to the United States in 2006.

"I have lived in Colorado Springs since 2007 and am truly honored to support the many companies and organizations in the area that my family calls 'home,'" said Mr. Cabrera. "I believe that our people are the most important value add that we can offer our customers and clients."

"I am very excited to continue our expansion in Colorado," notes Debra Wannstedt, Regional Director of Beacon Hill Technologies St. Louis. "With already having a branch in Denver, Colorado Springs is a great location for our expansion in this market. With Stephen's experience and leadership, I am confident he will build strong and trusted client relationships."

Beacon Hill Technologies places IT contractors in all 50 states by seamlessly coordinating recruiting resources in local and regional markets with Beacon Hill Technologies National Recruiting & Delivery, a dedicated national recruiting team that focuses exclusively on national accounts.

Beacon Hill Staffing Group's niche brands provide direct hire, executive search, temporary staffing, contract consulting, temp/contract-to-hire, and MSP/VMS and RPO solutions to emerging growth companies and the Fortune 500 across multiple market sectors and all industries. Over time, office locations, specialty practice areas and service offerings will be added to address ever changing constituent needs.

SOURCE Beacon Hill Staffing Group

