Beacon Hill Staffing Group Arrives in Richmond, Launches Legal Division

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Hill Staffing Group recently opened its 52nd location, laying down roots in Richmond, Virginia. The new office opens with Beacon Hill Legal, Beacon Hill's legal staffing division. With this addition, the Legal division now operates in 15 Beacon Hill locations, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and now Richmond.

Leading Beacon Hill Legal in Richmond is Division Director, Lindsey Hastings. Before joining Beacon Hill, Ms. Hastings spent the last six years as the Executive Director and Division Director for the Richmond and Hampton Roads branches of the largest legal staffing agency in the country. Prior to that, she spent nearly eight years with the company's accounting and finance division as a Staffing Manager and then National Accounts Manager. Throughout the almost 14 years, she received numerous top individual producer awards as well as branch performance accolades.

"I'm delighted to join Beacon Hill Legal and launch the Richmond, VA office," said Ms. Hastings. "My passion is cultivating relationships and ensuring clients as well as candidates have an enjoyable experience. Being a part of Beacon Hill Legal, I'm able to provide that exceptional level of service and also have an opportunity to further my career with a remarkable company."

"I am so thrilled to have a staffing veteran like Lindsey taking on the challenge of launching our newest Beacon Hill Legal office," noted John Tarbox, Managing Director of Beacon Hill Legal. "Lindsey's diverse experience in the staffing industry and her unique perspective on the Richmond market makes her the perfect person to start Beacon Hill Legal Richmond. I couldn't be more excited about Lindsey representing Beacon Hill Legal in the Richmond market. Expect big things from Lindsey and the team she is going to build there."

Beacon Hill Staffing Group's niche brands provide direct hire, executive search, temporary staffing, contract consulting, temp/contract-to-hire, and MSP/VMS and RPO solutions to emerging growth companies and the Fortune 500 across multiple market sectors and all industries. Over time, office locations, specialty practice areas and service offerings will be added to address ever changing constituent needs.

SOURCE Beacon Hill Staffing Group