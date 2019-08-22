Beacon Hill Technologies Launches New Practice Area - Digital & Creative

BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Hill Staffing Group is excited to announce the addition of Beacon Hill Digital & Creative, a practice area of Beacon Hill Technologies. Led by Practice Director, Leanne Owens, Beacon Hill Digital & Creative offers talent solutions across a wide array of disciplines to revolutionize our clients' digital product. Focus areas include, but are not limited to: user experience design, digital product design, digital/online marketing, marketing analytics, and brand marketing.

"I'm excited to announce we were able to partner with the top digital product UX recruitment leader in the Boston market, Leanne Owens, to develop and run our specialized practice," commented Lindsay Kaplan, Regional Director. "By adding the Digital & Creative practice, Beacon Hill Technologies is the combined, innovative solution for our cutting-edge customers integrated digital and technical initiatives."

"The ability to take my expertise recruiting in the digital and creative space here in Boston for the past 15 years and combine it with the powerhouse recruiting organization that is Beacon Hill Staffing Group has been the best match I have ever made, personally or professionally," remarked Ms. Owens. "Beacon Hill's customers have been universally receptive to the addition of our new Digital & Creative recruiting practice and tell us we now truly fulfill all of their business recruitment requirements. Our customers LOVE working with Beacon Hill and are thrilled to no longer have to look beyond our organization to access the specialized talent our digital and creative practice provides."

Ms. Owens is responsible for leading and directing Beacon Hill's Digital & Creative practice. Known for her extensive career in recruiting and staffing throughout the Midwest and Northeast, Ms. Owens has been driving revenue via customized servicing programs, innovative solutions and unique products within start-up recruiting organizations since 2004. Ms. Owens has forged deep client business relationships ranging from Fortune 500 client companies to design agencies and every type of business in between. Ms. Owens attended Emerson College in Boston, MA where she received a Bachelors of Science in Marketing Communications.

Beacon Hill Staffing Group's niche brands provide direct hire, executive search, temporary staffing, contract consulting, temp/contract-to-hire, and MSP/VMS and RPO solutions to emerging growth companies and the Fortune 500 across multiple market sectors and all industries. Over time, office locations, specialty practice areas and service offerings will be added to address ever changing constituent needs.

SOURCE Beacon Hill Staffing Group

