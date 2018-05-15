Beacon Hill Technologies Launches New Service Offering - Global Talent Services

Led by Director of Global Talent Services, Todal Patel, Beacon Hill Global Talent Services' dedicated team will deliver specialized offerings through Beacon Hill Technologies, providing talented individuals and teams for temporary IT assignments, adding flexibility to our customers' workforce.

Whether a systematic program incorporated into contracts for our volume customers or one-off hires for customers that choose to audition potential candidates, this flexible option allows both clients and contract employees the freedom to test the working relationship and make sure they are making the right decision. Visit the Global Talent Services page to learn more information.

"We are very excited to add Global Talent Solutions to Beacon Hill Technologies' service offerings," remarked Jeff McLaren, Managing Director of Beacon Hill's Technologies Division. "Our investment in GTS enhances Beacon Hill's ability to deliver the highest quality technology project teams and specialty resources to our customers in an efficient and compliant manner, by expanding our recruiting capabilities and consultant base into the international talent pool, under the direction of a global talent advisory team."

Mr. Patel is responsible for leading and directing Beacon Hill Technologies' Global Talent Services program. He comes to Beacon Hill after having spent over a decade helping build one of the largest international recruitment divisions in the US staffing industry. Mr. Patel was drawn to international recruitment – and before that, IT staffing – through his passion for connecting with talented individuals with highly-specialized skill sets. He moved to the US from India and studied IT & Business Management at UC Riverside and Daniel Webster College.

Beacon Hill Staffing Group's niche brands provide direct hire, executive search, temporary staffing, contract consulting, temp/contract-to-hire, and MSP/VMS and RPO solutions to emerging growth companies and the Fortune 500 across multiple market sectors and all industries. Over time, office locations, specialty practice areas and service offerings will be added to address ever changing constituent needs.

