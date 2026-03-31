Beacon Launches Real-Time Showing Feedback for Seller Reports with ShowingTime+ and Aligned Showings Integrations

New "Beacon Inbox" automates the single most time-consuming communication task in the listing process

BOSTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon, the AI-powered seller reporting and listing management platform, today launched Beacon Inbox, a new feature that automatically captures showing confirmations, cancellations, and buyer feedback from ShowingTime+ and Aligned Showings and adds them to seller reports in real time.

The Problem

Showings Added Automatically Feedback Added to Beacon Seller Report

The number one complaint home sellers have during the listing process is feeling left in the dark. Meanwhile, their agents are buried in operational busywork: manually forwarding showing confirmations, copying feedback into text messages, and fielding "any updates?" calls. None of this requires the agent's expertise, but all of it consumes their time. For agents with multiple active listings, the volume of redundant touchpoints becomes unmanageable, pulling them away from pricing strategy, negotiation, and the work that actually moves a transaction forward.

How It Works

Each agent receives a unique Beacon forwarding email address. They add it to their notification settings inside ShowingTime+ or Aligned Showings by placing a comma after their primary email and pasting in their Beacon address. Both emails continue to receive notifications as usual.

Once connected, Beacon Inbox automatically ingests every showing event and maps it to the correct listing report without any manual entry. If a showing event comes in for a listing that doesn't yet have a Beacon report, the system holds that data and adds it automatically the moment the report is created.

"Listing agents spend more time forwarding showing feedback emails than they do on actual strategy," said Jimmy Mackin, Co-founder of Beacon. "We built Beacon Inbox to eliminate that busywork entirely. No more being the middleman."

"Sellers who feel informed are confident sellers. Confident sellers leave better reviews and refer more business," said Chris Smith, Co-founder of Beacon and bestselling author of The Conversion Code. "This is a reputation tool disguised as a convenience feature."

Beacon Inbox marks the platform's expansion from report generation into real-time data ingestion. Additional showing provider integrations are planned for future releases.

About Beacon

Beacon helps listing agents keep home sellers informed throughout the listing process. The platform automates data collection from sources like Zillow, Redfin, and showing platforms, then generates branded progress reports for sellers. Founded by Chris Smith and Jimmy Mackin, the team behind a previous startup that reached Inc. 500 recognition, as well as the bestselling book Exactly What to Say for Real Estate Agents, Beacon has generated over 4,500 reports for more than 1,200 agents since launch. Learn more at buildyourbeacon.com.

About ShowingTime+

ShowingTime+, a Zillow Group brand, provides showing management, market analytics, and transaction management tools used by hundreds of thousands of real estate professionals across the United States and Canada.

About Aligned Showings

Aligned Showings is a showing scheduling and messaging platform owned and operated by MLS Aligned, LLC, a collective founded by six of the largest MLSs in the United States. The platform serves over 150,000 subscribers across Arizona, Utah, Wisconsin, Oregon, and Northern California.

Media Contact: Chris Smith, 8635132918, [email protected]

SOURCE Beacon