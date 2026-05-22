Beacon Mutual Addresses Data Security Incident

WARWICK, R.I., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beacon Mutual Insurance Company ("Beacon Mutual") announced today that it is notifying individuals of a data security incident.

Beacon Mutual has completed an investigation of unauthorized activity on its computer network. Upon learning of the activity on January 14, 2026, Beacon Mutual took action to contain it, began an investigation, and reported the incident to law enforcement. The investigation determined that an unauthorized person gained access to some of Beacon Mutual's systems between January 7 and January 14, 2026, and acquired copies of certain files.

Beacon Mutual then undertook a comprehensive and time-intensive review of the files involved and determined that one or more of those files contained the first name or first initial and last name along with one or more of: Social Security number, driver's license number, financial account number, health insurance information and/or medical treatment information.

Earlier this week, Beacon Mutual began mailing notification letters to individuals whose personal information was involved in the incident. If individuals believe their personal information was involved and have any questions about this incident, please call 833-918-8448, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time, excluding U.S. holidays. Additional information is also available at www.beaconmutual.com.

For individuals whose information was involved in the incident, Beacon Mutual recommends that they remain vigilant by regularly reviewing their credit reports and financial account statements for any unauthorized activity. If you see charges or activity you do not authorize, please contact the relevant financial institution immediately.

Beacon Mutual regrets any inconvenience this matter may cause and appreciates the patience and understanding of our policyholders, partners, and other stakeholders. Beacon Mutual has taken, and will continue to take, steps to enhance the security of its computer network to prevent something like this from happening in the future.

SOURCE The Beacon Mutual Insurance Company