Beacon of Hope CRO Changes Name to Access Hope CRO

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon of Hope CRO, which helps companies provide safe, ethical and legal patient access to their investigational treatments outside of traditional clinical trials, is changing its name to Access Hope CRO.

Access Hope CRO is the first contract research organization exclusively dedicated to providing the infrastructure for patients with life-threatening diseases seeking access to eligible investigational treatments, and the companies that are developing them, under the Trickett Wendler, Frank Mongiello, Jordan McLinn, and Mathew Bellina Right to Try Act, better known as Right to Try. Right to Try became a federal law in 2018. The law was created to allow patients with life-threatening diseases access to therapies that have completed at least a Phase I (safety) clinical trial, but which are not yet approved by the FDA, without going through the FDA approval process required for similar patient access under a compassionate use exemption.

About Access Hope CRO

Privately-held Access Hope CRO is the only contract research organization solely dedicated to facilitating Right to Try access programs at scale for drug developers and the treatment community. Access Hope services also include Right to Try treatment program design, administration and proprietary compliance packages, and custom real world data collection systems, creating a turn-key scalable Right to Try treatment solution for patients, drug developers and clinicians.

Access Hope CRO is headquartered at Research Park at Florida Atlantic University, 3651 FAU Blvd., Suite #400, Boca Raton, Florida, 33431.

For more on Access Hope CRO, please go to: https://www.ahcro.com/

