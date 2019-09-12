Beacon of Hope CRO Launches at ALS Association Florida Chapter's Sixth Annual Hope and Help Symposium

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept.12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon of Hope CRO (bohcro.com), which helps companies provide safe, ethical and legal patient access to their investigational treatments outside of traditional clinical trials, is launching this month at the ALS Association Florida Chapter Hope and Help Symposium, on September 14th, in Orlando, FL, where it is an exhibitor.

Beacon of Hope is the first contract research organization exclusively dedicated to providing the infrastructure for patients with life-threatening diseases seeking access to eligible investigational treatments, and the companies that are developing them, under the Trickett Wendler, Frank Mongiello, Jordan McLinn, and Mathew Bellina Right to Try Act, better known as Right to Try. Right to Try became a federal law in 2018. The law was created to allow patients with life-threatening diseases access to therapies that have completed at least a Phase I (safety) clinical trial, but which are not yet approved by the FDA, without going through the FDA approval process required for similar patient access under a compassionate use exemption.

For patients with life-threatening conditions, Right to Try creates a new legal channel to access treatments that are in clinical development. For drug developers, Right to Try facilitates a greatly accelerated and cost-efficient way to collect data on therapeutics in the clinical-trial development stage. Beacon of Hope CRO provides the infrastructure to bring together drug-developers, patients and physicians, seeking to make use of the Right to Try law, in a turn-key, scalable solution.

"As both a 17-year veteran of the biopharmaceutical industry and the father of a child who has benefited twice from investigational treatments outside of the traditional clinical trial environment, I have seen how the industry has failed such patients from both sides," said Richard Garr, Beacon of Hope CRO Founder. "In addition to creating Right to Try treatment programs for therapeutics developers, Beacon of Hope CRO is also working with patients, and supporting advocacy groups, as our presence at the ALS Hope and Help Symposium attests to. We seek to educate the patient community on the importance of Right to Try treatment programs and awareness of our "opt in" Patient Database, which is how our client companies, conducting clinical trials in ALS, or other life-threatening conditions, will find them. We hope to be able to change the way very sick patients gain access to treatments, and the way therapy developers reach those patients in need."

Beacon of Hope CRO will be in the exhibit hall at the ALS Society Florida Chapter's Hope and Health Symposium, at Rosen Shingle Creek, 9939 Universal Blvd. in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, September 14th, 8AM-5PM.

Privately-held Beacon of Hope CRO is the only contract research organization solely dedicated to facilitating Right to Try access programs at scale for drug developers and the treatment community. Beacon of Hope services also include clinical treatment program design, administration and proprietary compliance packages, and custom real world data collection systems creating a turn-key scalable Right to Try treatment solution for patients, drug developers and clinicians.

