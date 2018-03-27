Beacon Point Recovery Center Looking To Hire Over 150 People Hosting Job Fair At Sugar House Casino

Registered Nurses

Counselors

Case Managers

Admissions Personnel

Business Office Manager

Security Officers

Licensed Practical Nurses

Counselor's Assistants

Human Resources

Billing and Collections

Receptionists

Drivers

Maintenance Personnel

Individuals considering a new career direction or searching for a better job will find a wealth of opportunities at this free job fair. A variety of positions are available with decision-makers on-site looking to hire immediately. Beacon Point Recovery Center's job fair will take place on April 6th 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Sugar House Casino (2nd floor) located at 1001 N. Delaware Avenue, Philadelphia PA 19125. To schedule an interview in advance of the job fair, please email jobs@beaconpointrecovery.com. If you cannot make the job fair or would like to apply today, please visit www.beaconpointrecovery.com and fill out an application.

Beacon Point Recovery Center is a private substance abuse recovery provider that will open its doors to individuals suffering from the disease of addiction and dependency in Spring of 2018. Located in the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philadelphia, Beacon Point Recovery Center is eager to hire for immediate openings in a wide range of fields. Candidates attending the Job Fair will have the opportunity to meet and speak directly with members of the management team, complete job applications and learn more about all of our available positions.

