Beacon Pointe Advisors Increases Boston-Area Presence with $944M Acquisition

Since its founding in 2002, Sensible Financial Planning has cultivated a practice that treats each client as a whole person, considering life goals, values, and finances to create a cohesive strategy. With its bicoastal offices in Waltham, MA, and San Diego, CA, Sensible Financial Planning serves clients nationwide, providing a truly comprehensive suite of services that includes retirement planning, tax strategies, insurance analysis, estate and legacy planning, and integrated investment management. What sets Sensible Financial Planning apart is its team of 21 highly skilled professionals who together bring more than a century of combined expertise across planning, investing, taxation, and risk management. As a $944M AUM fiduciary firm, their advice is always delivered with a single priority in mind, which is the client's best interest. Distinguished by its human-centered philosophy, a client-first approach, and a blend of technical excellence with personalized guidance, Sensible Financial Planning offers clarity, confidence, and security for individuals and families at every stage of life, aligning with Beacon Pointe's allWEALTH® standard. With a reputation for combining in-depth research with practical wisdom, the firm is positioned as a trusted long-term partner, helping clients navigate life's complexities with confidence and purpose, which Beacon Pointe continues to preserve. Additionally, Beacon Pointe looks forward to building on its expansion in the Boston, MA area amid continued market growth. Partner and Managing Director, Rick Miller, Ph.D., CFP®, notes, "We built the firm to help clients with financial planning problems. We have offered straightforward, efficient investment portfolios and clear financial plans that clients can understand intuitively. Clients have found value in our approach, as evidenced by our growth to over 350 clients and approximately $1 billion in assets under advice. We are keeping our offices, our team, and our clients." Partner and Managing Director, Rick Fine, MBA, RMA®, CFP®, adds, "While most things will not change, we are looking forward to the advantages of being part of a larger firm. Beacon Pointe will be a good home where our clients can thrive, and our staff can grow professionally."

Beacon Pointe President, Matt Cooper, remarks, "In a seller's market, we recognize that the choice rests with the advisors and firms we meet. It's not just about us choosing them, but it's about them choosing us. Our goal is to stand out as the firm of choice, one that reflects shared values, client commitment, and a vision for lasting impact." CEO Shannon Eusey expands, "By welcoming these advisors, we're enriching the expertise and perspectives that fuel our commitment to clients nationwide. We're grateful to welcome a new team that has chosen alignment with our allWEALTH® platform and share our dedication to excellence in comprehensive wealth management."

The acquisition of Sensible Financial Planning formally closed on October 1, 2025. Advisor Growth Strategies acted as the advisor for the Sensible Financial Planning transaction. With this transaction, Beacon Pointe Advisors now oversees approximately $54 billion in client assets, supported by more than 600 employees across 75+ offices nationwide.

Representatives from Beacon Pointe Advisors and Sensible Financial Planning are available for interviews upon request.

Beacon Pointe Advisors is one of the nation's largest registered investment advisers (RIAs), with offices and clients located nationally. Clients have long relied on Beacon Pointe's professional advisors to help determine investment goals, establish asset allocation guidelines, screen investment managers for selection, evaluate fund performance, and develop strategic financial plans through our proprietary allWEALTH® approach. For more information on Beacon Pointe Advisors, please visit www.BeaconPointe.com.

Important Disclosure: Firm Data as of 9/30/25, total firm assets include approximately $51.4B in assets under management ("AUM") and approximately $2.5B in assets under advisement ("AUA"). AUM are assets the firm manages on both a discretionary and non-discretionary basis. AUA are assets on which Beacon Pointe advises but does not provide regular supervisory and management services (e.g., consulting services).

