Beacon Real Estate Group Adds Acquisitions and Capital Formation Leadership

Firm appoints Alec Raggio as Head of Acquisitions and Vali Lazarescu as Head of Capital Formation as it deepens its multifamily execution capacity platform across Sunbelt and Southeast markets

MIAMI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Real Estate Group has appointed Alec Raggio as Head of Acquisitions and Vali Lazarescu as Head of Capital Formation, strengthening the firm's leadership across sourcing, underwriting, transaction execution, and capital formation as multifamily opportunities become more selective.

Vali Lazarescu Alec Raggio

Raggio brings more than 15 years of sponsor-side multifamily experience, with acquisition and asset management responsibility spanning more than 12,000 units. He will oversee Beacon's sourcing, underwriting, and transaction execution. Lazarescu brings a background in institutional real estate capital structuring, debt and equity execution, and investor relationship management, and will lead Beacon's capital formation efforts.

The appointments come as Beacon sees a more favorable deal environment emerging across its target markets. New supply is beginning to normalize in key Sunbelt submarkets, and refinancing pressure continues to surface repricing opportunities, particularly in assets where the capital stack has come under stress but underlying fundamentals remain intact.

"The opportunity set we're seeing today rewards both judgment and speed," said Carlos Imery, Managing Partner. "Alec and Vali strengthen our ability to move selectively on the right opportunities and align capital behind them with discipline and certainty."

About Beacon Real Estate Group

Beacon was founded in 1967 and operates as an integrated multifamily investment and operating platform focused on the Sunbelt and Southeast. Its hybrid management model has supported disciplined execution and operational consistency across market cycles.

Contact:

Ana Escobar

Marketing Director

Beacon Real Estate Group, LLC

(786) 687-4027

[email protected]

https://bcnreg.com/

SOURCE Beacon Real Estate Group LLC