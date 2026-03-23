Beacon Security Introduces the Agentic Data Layer for Modern SOC

AI-native capabilities transform raw security telemetry into structured, investigation-ready data for human analysts and AI agents

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Security, the agentic security data platform, today announced AI-native capabilities that transform how security teams collect, normalize, enrich, and operationalize telemetry, delivering data that analysts and AI agents can trust.

Security operations are going agentic, with AI increasingly used for detection, triage, and investigation. But these workflows depend on clean, structured, context-rich telemetry, and most teams aren't there yet. Longstanding data challenges like inconsistent schemas, unresolved identities, and coverage gaps persist and are inherited by AI systems.

Beacon's agentic data layer sits between telemetry sources and downstream tools, handling everything required to make data usable. This release embeds AI across the pipeline, making it faster, more adaptive, and less dependent on engineering effort.

"The SOC needs a data layer. We've had that," said Gal Tal-Hochberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Beacon. "What's new is that we've built AI into every stage of it. AI that generates collectors, maps schemas, discovers coverage gaps, and optimizes data flows, so security teams get structured, investigation-ready telemetry without becoming a data engineering team."

Key capabilities include:

AI-Powered Data Orchestration. An AI Assistant lets teams describe pipeline intent in natural language. A Beacon Agent monitors data flows, identifies issues like volume spikes from low-value sources, and resolves them, preserving investigation-relevant data while optimizing cost.

Agentic Coverage Discovery. Beacon continuously maps the environment, identifies missing or degraded telemetry sources, and surfaces blind spots before they impact detection. Coverage becomes continuously monitored, not a quarterly audit.

AI-Native Collection. Beacon autonomously builds integrations end-to-end: exploring APIs, generating collection logic, validating against real data, and iterating until production-ready. A security engineer reviews every output before deployment. What used to take weeks now takes hours.

AI-Powered Sensitive Data Detection and Control. Beacon detects and classifies sensitive data in motion, including PII, financial data, credentials, and secrets. Policies are enforced in-stream, ensuring data is masked, redacted, or rerouted before reaching downstream systems. This reduces exposure and compliance risk while maintaining full telemetry visibility.

Early adopters have reduced telemetry volume by up to 75% while maintaining full detection coverage. One customer cut VPC Flow Logs by 97% with no fidelity loss.

Because Beacon operates as an intelligent layer between data sources and security tools, teams can evaluate and adopt new SIEMs, data lakes, or AI platforms without rebuilding their data foundation. Migrations that once took quarters can happen in days.

About Beacon

Beacon is the enterprise leader in security data management, trusted by Fortune 500 security teams to collect, normalize, enrich, and route telemetry at scale. Founded by veterans of incident response, offensive security, and petabyte-scale data infrastructure, Beacon embeds AI into every stage of the data lifecycle. It delivers structured, investigation-ready data to SIEMs, data lakes, and AI agents while eliminating the tradeoff between cost, coverage, and context.

SOURCE Beacon Security