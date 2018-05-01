Beacon Wealth Consultants Unveils 401(k) Plan with Faith-Based Investment Models

"We are thrilled to be able to offer wealth advisors a turn-key solution for their Christian business owner clients," said Cassandra Laymon, President of Beacon Wealth Consultants. "A solution like this is a great opportunity for advisors to create value and gain assets. Nearly 80% of Christian investors have expressed interest in investing in faith-based funds, but until now there have been essentially no options for advisors to be able to offer BRI within 401(k) plans."

The LightPoint Kingdom(k)TM comes at a time when the number of business owners searching for new advisors to service their 401(k) plans are at a record high. According to a 2017 study from Fidelity, nearly 40% of plan sponsors are actively looking to make a change to their company retirement plan (up from just 9% in 2013).

Thirty-seven percent of respondents to Fidelity's study cited fiduciary responsibilities and potential liability as the top reason for wanting to make a change to their retirement plan.

Twenty-seven percent say that their company has grown and the plan has become more complicated. As a result they need more assistance than what their plan currently provides.

Twenty-six percent were unsatisfied with the plan investments and were seeking help with that aspect.

Given this broad discontent and growing anxiety around existing 401(k) plans, the LightPoint Kingdom(k) TM is a perfectly timed solution that enables advisors to differentiate their offering and add value to clients.

The LightPoint Kingdom(k) TM plan offers a different kind of 401(k) plan experience designed to help provide peace of mind to these business owner clients by taking over the fiduciary responsibility, providing innovative investment solutions, and offering a high-touch digital experience to meet the needs of plan participants.

Beacon Wealth Consultants is a comprehensive financial planning and investment management firm founded 20 years ago to help families gain the clarity they need to plan well and make biblically-wise investment choices.

