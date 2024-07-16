Beacon Wellness Appoints Sonja Bjornsen as SVP, Global Sales Strategy & Growth

BOSTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Wellness Brands ("Beacon Wellness" or "Beacon"), a leading intimate wellness, beauty, and personal care platform, is announcing the appointment of Sonja Bjornsen as Senior Vice President of Global Sales Strategy & Growth. In her new role, Bjornsen will lead the strategy and sales growth for the company, leveraging her extensive experience and successful track record in building sales teams and launching brands at retail globally.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Sonja Bjornsen to our team. Her extensive experience and proven track record in driving sales growth and developing strategic partnerships make her the perfect fit for our organization," says Beacon Wellness CEO Maria Warrington. "We look forward to her leadership in advancing our sales strategy and further establishing Beacon Wellness as a leader in the industry."

Bjornsen has over 15 years of experience in business development, go-to-market strategies, and building close relationships with retail partners and brokers with brands such as Welly Health, Sun Bum, and The Honest Company. Known for her ability to exceed sales targets and drive revenue growth, Bjornsen has a proven record of leading teams to success in various international markets. Her expertise includes managing P&L, inspiring and motivating sales teams, and creating joint planning partnerships with key retailers.

About Beacon Wellness Brands

Beacon Wellness Brands designs, develops, manufactures, and markets personal care (Palmperfect), beauty care (Plum Beauty), and sexual wellness devices and accessories (plusOne). The brand's goal is to democratize wellness for all by empowering consumers with accessible self-care. Its products are currently sold in over 25,000 retail locations nationwide, including Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Meijer, and Amazon, as well as online via its own website.

SOURCE Beacon Wellness Brands