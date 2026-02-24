Beacon Wellness Brands Announces The 2026 plusOne Wellness Collective

A New Panel of Trusted Experts Will Help Advance Education, Inclusivity, and Credible Conversations Around Modern Intimate Wellness

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parent company Beacon Wellness Brands ("Beacon Wellness" or "Beacon"), a leading intimate wellness, beauty, and personal care platform, today announced the 2026 plusOne Wellness Collective, a refreshed panel of respected clinicians, therapists, and educators who will collaborate with the brand to advance education and help normalize conversations around intimate wellness and self-care.

The plusOne Wellness Collective brings together a multidisciplinary group of trusted voices spanning medicine, therapy, and sexual health education. The initiative reflects growing consumer demand for expert-backed wellness guidance – particularly in categories where misinformation and stigma continue to persist.

Members of the 2026 plusOne Wellness Collective include:

Ericka Hart, M.Ed – Sex Educator & Author

Dr. Heather Bartos, MD – OB-GYN, Menopause Expert & Author

Dr. Karyn Eilber, MD – Urogynecologist

Dr. Alicia Jeffrey Thomas, PT, DPT, PRPC – Pelvic Floor Physical Therapist

Through educational content, media commentary, and ongoing collaboration, the Collective will help shape culturally relevant conversations around intimacy, pleasure, and wellness-first self-care – empowering consumers to make informed decisions about their bodies and their health.

"As we launch the third iteration of the plusOne Wellness Collective, we're thrilled to welcome a new group of respected experts and educators to the brand," said Maria Warrington, CEO of Beacon Wellness Brands. "Their diverse expertise allows us to deepen education, address stigma, and support more open conversations around intimacy and self-care, which are essential parts of overall wellness."

The intimate wellness category has expanded rapidly in recent years, but credible education has not always kept pace. The plusOne Wellness Collective aims to help close that gap by grounding the brand in medical expertise and culturally relevant education – reinforcing plusOne's mission to normalize pleasure and support modern self-care on consumers' own terms.

The Wellness Collective also serves as an ongoing platform for storytelling, partnerships, and educational initiatives that further plusOne's broader mission: making intimate wellness accessible, inclusive, and rooted in overall wellbeing. For more information, visit https://myplusone.com/pages/plusone-wellness-collective

About Beacon Wellness Brands

Beacon Wellness Brands designs, develops, manufactures, and markets intimate wellness devices and accessories (plusOne), personal care (Palmperfect), and beauty care (Plum Beauty). The brand's goal is to democratize wellness for all by empowering consumers with accessible self-care. Its products are currently sold in over 25,000 retail locations nationwide, including Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Meijer, and Amazon, as well as www.myplusone.com .

